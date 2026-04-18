Where does your investment money actually go? A breakdown across 17 asset classes in India

A comprehensive 2026 matrix mapping 17 major asset classes in India offers a deeper answer to a question most investors rarely consider: where does your money actually go after you invest it? Beyond returns, the framework tracks capital flows, liquidity, regulatory oversight, and risk—helping investors understand how their money fuels different parts of the economy.

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According to Ankush Prajapati, expert on mutual fund investment, this perspective is critical for smarter investing. “Your investments are not idle—they are actively deployed across sectors like banking, infrastructure, corporate growth, and even global markets,” he says. “Understanding this flow helps investors align choices with long-term goals.”

How money is deployed

Traditional instruments such as bank deposits (FDs, savings, RDs) channel funds into loans for individuals, businesses, and government borrowing. These are regulated by the RBI and offer capital protection (with DICGC insurance up to ₹5 lakh), but returns are relatively modest and often trail inflation.

Similarly, small savings schemes—including PPF, NSC, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana—route funds into government securities and infrastructure through the National Small Savings Fund. Prajapati notes that these are “ideal for long-term goals due to their safety, tax benefits, and disciplined lock-in structure.”

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Market-linked investments

Moving up the risk-return spectrum, equities and corporate bonds directly fund businesses. Equity investments—via IPOs or stock markets—provide fresh capital for expansion, innovation, and job creation. Corporate bonds and debentures support financing needs but carry credit risk.

Mutual funds and ETFs, Prajapati explains, act as efficient intermediaries. “They pool investor money and allocate it across equities, debt, or hybrid portfolios. This allows diversification, liquidity, and professional management, even for small-ticket investors,” he says.

Real assets and alternatives

Investments in real estate fund developers and infrastructure projects are often illiquid and involve high transaction costs. In contrast, REITs and InvITs provide a more liquid, exchange-traded route into commercial real estate and infrastructure, offering regular income.

Gold investments, whether physical, ETFs, or Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), serve as a hedge against inflation and currency volatility. While physical gold has limitations in liquidity and storage, financial gold products offer flexibility, with SGBs also providing interest income.

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Long-term and retirement-focused investing

Retirement-oriented instruments like EPF and NPS allocate funds into government securities, equities, and bonds, but remain locked in until retirement. “These instruments enforce discipline and are essential for long-term wealth creation with tax efficiency,” Prajapati says.

Meanwhile, corporate fixed deposits and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending offer higher yields compared to traditional deposits but come with higher credit risk and limited protection.

High-risk, high-return segments

At the higher end of the spectrum are Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), commodities, PMS, and crypto assets.

AIFs invest in startups, private equity, and infrastructure (minimum ₹1 crore)

Commodities are volatile and suited for tactical allocation

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) offer customised portfolios (minimum ₹50 lakh)

Crypto assets remain highly volatile and taxed at 30%

“Investors should approach these segments cautiously and allocate only a limited portion of their portfolio,” Prajapati advises.

Global diversification and regulatory oversight

Through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), Indian investors can access global equities and assets, enabling geographic diversification. These investments are regulated under FEMA by the RBI.

Each asset class also falls under specific regulators—RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and PFRDA—ensuring oversight across the financial system.

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Key takeaway

The central insight, Prajapati emphasises, is that each asset class serves a distinct role. Open-ended investments like equities and mutual funds offer flexibility and liquidity, while locked-in options like EPF or PPF provide discipline.

“Investing is not just about chasing returns,” he says. “It’s about understanding where your money is deployed and aligning it with your risk tolerance, time horizon, and financial goals.”

In essence, knowing where your money goes is as important as knowing how much it earns—because that journey defines both risk and long-term wealth creation.