8th Pay Commission constituted: Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to lead review of salaries, pensions

The Government of India has officially constituted the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC), appointing Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the chairperson and detailing the commission's scope and expected timelines. The newly formed body will review the salary and pension structures for central government employees, with a remit to create a rational, efficient, and performance-linked framework. The terms of reference (ToR) highlight fiscal prudence, the impact on government budgets, and alignment with prevailing pay and benefits in the public and private sectors. The report is expected within 18 months, setting the pace for an important update affecting millions of government employees and pensioners nationwide.

A notification from the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, confirmed the commission's formation and named the three-member team. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai will serve as chairperson, Prof. Pulak Ghosh has been appointed as Part-Time Member, and Shri Pankaj Jain will act as Member-Secretary. The headquarters of the 8th CPC will be based in New Delhi. The commission may consult advisors, institutional consultants, and experts as necessary to fulfil its mandate.

The terms of reference instruct the 8th CPC to examine existing emoluments, allowances, and working conditions for Central Government employees, including those in industrial and non-industrial roles. The commission will focus on developing a pay structure designed to attract and retain talent within government service while encouraging efficiency, accountability, and responsibility. It will also address the working environments of Central Public Sector Undertakings and compare these conditions with those in the private sector.

Among its tasks, the commission will review the current system of bonuses, aiming to enhance performance and productivity. Recommendations are expected on general principles, financial parameters, and productivity-linked schemes to reward excellence. The commission will also analyse and propose rationalisation of allowances, considering the variety and admissibility criteria that currently exist.

The 8th CPC will assess the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity and pensions for employees not covered by the National Pension System, including those under the Unified Pension Scheme. This includes specific attention to non-contributory pension schemes and the financial implications for State Governments, which often implement central recommendations with their own modifications.

The commission's recommendations must take into account current economic conditions, fiscal prudence, and the necessity to ensure resources for developmental and welfare expenditure. The commission will also review the impact of its proposals on the State Governments' finances and unfunded pension liabilities. The government expects the commission to recommend a structure that balances employee welfare with budgetary discipline.

The scope of the 8th CPC covers a wide range of employees, such as industrial and non-industrial central government staff, members of the All India Services, Defence Forces personnel, Union Territories personnel, officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, and members of certain regulatory bodies. Judicial officers in the Supreme Court, High Courts in Union Territories, and subordinate courts are also included within its jurisdiction.

The commission has been directed to deliver its recommendations within 18 months from the date of constitution. If deemed necessary, it may provide interim reports on specific matters as decisions are finalised. The Ministry of Finance has called for cooperation, stating, "the Ministry of Finance notification said." All central ministries, departments, state governments, and other stakeholders are expected to supply the required information and support to facilitate the commission's work.

What's expected

According to research reports by Kotak Institutional Equities and Ambit Capital, the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission — used to calculate salary revisions — is expected to range between 1.8 and 2.46. Kotak projected a fitment factor of 1.8, which would raise the basic pay for Level 1 employees, such as peons and attendants, from ₹18,000 to ₹32,400. Although this implies an 80% jump, the actual increase will be lower since the Dearness Allowance (DA) will reset to zero when the new pay structure takes effect.

Ambit Capital estimated that with a 1.82 fitment factor, the effective hike would be around 14%, while a factor of 2.15 could result in a 34% rise. At the higher end, a 2.46 factor may lift basic pay to ₹44,280. However, once DA, HRA, and other allowances are recalibrated, the overall hike will be smaller than the headline projections.