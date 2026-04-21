8th Pay Commission: Tech hurdles emerge amid demands for higher pay, HRA, allowance overhaul

8th Pay Commission news: As the 8th Pay Commission (CPC) gains momentum, procedural challenges are beginning to surface. Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS), representing nearly 10 lakh pensioners across central and state governments and PSUs, has raised concerns over persistent technical glitches on the official submission portal.

In a letter dated April 20, 2026, BPS stated that repeated attempts to upload its memorandum have failed due to system errors. Users are reportedly facing OTP failures and invalid input messages, making the platform “practically non-functional.”

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The association warned that these issues are preventing meaningful participation in the consultative process. It has urged the Commission to fix technical shortcomings, issue a clear SOP for submissions, and allow alternative modes such as email and hard copy. BPS has also requested an extension of the submission deadline to May 31, 2026.

Adding to the concerns, the National Co-ordination Committee of Pensioners’ Associations (NCCPA) has flagged limitations in the portal’s structure. According to NCCPA, the current format does not allow respondents to adequately address multiple sub-themes under each question, affecting the depth and clarity of submissions.

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DA merger

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While submission issues persist, employee unions have begun outlining major expectations from the 8th CPC. One of the most significant proposals comes from the Staff Side of the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), which has recommended merging Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay once it crosses 25%.

With DA currently at around 60%, such a move could substantially increase the base salary and pension, impacting components like HRA, gratuity, and retirement benefits. The proposal aims to correct long-term distortions in pay structures caused by continuous DA revisions.

Inflation and DA calculation

The memorandum also questions the current method of calculating inflation. It argues that the existing 12-month average Consumer Price Index (CPI) delays the reflection of real price changes.

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To address this, unions have proposed shifting to a 6-month average, aligning it with DA revision cycles. There is also a demand to use market-based prices instead of government-controlled rates, which are believed to underestimate actual living costs.

HRA revision and pensioner benefits

Rising housing costs have led to strong demands for a revision in House Rent Allowance (HRA). The proposal suggests increasing HRA to:

40% of basic pay in metro cities

35% in mid-sized cities

30% in smaller towns

Additionally, a notable demand is the extension of HRA benefits to pensioners—something not currently available.

Unions have also recommended that HRA be linked to DA, allowing automatic revisions in line with inflation, and that city classifications be reviewed every five years.

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3x hike in allowances

The Staff Side has proposed a threefold increase in several allowances, including transport, travel (daily allowance), patient care, and uniform allowances. These are also suggested to be linked to DA for automatic inflation adjustments.

For employees in high-risk sectors such as railways, defence, healthcare, and sanitation, a minimum Risk and Hardship Allowance of ₹10,000 per month has been proposed.

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Additional demands

The memorandum also includes operational and welfare-related proposals. These include allowing air travel for official duties, better overtime compensation for extended working hours, and significant revisions in education benefits.

Among key suggestions:

Children Education Allowance (CEA) to be increased to ₹10,000 per month per child

Hostel subsidy to be raised to ₹35,000 per month

Coverage to be extended to higher education and professional courses

There are also demands for removing caps on sports incentives, introducing qualification-based allowances, and revising night duty benefits.

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What lies ahead

The government has already notified the Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission, paving the way for a comprehensive review of salaries, allowances, and pensions.

However, the Commission now faces a dual challenge—resolving technical bottlenecks in the consultation process while evaluating wide-ranging financial demands from employees and pensioners.

If accepted, these proposals could significantly increase take-home pay, strengthen inflation protection, and improve retirement benefits. But final outcomes will depend on the Commission’s recommendations and subsequent government approval.

For now, the 8th Pay Commission stands at a crucial intersection—where execution challenges and rising expectations must be addressed in parallel.