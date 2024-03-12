Aadhaar card: Deadline to update details for free extended to June 14 from March 14

The Centre has yet again extended the deadline for updating free Aadhaar details until June 14, 2024. Earlier, the deadline was March 14 deadline. Before that, the deadline was December 14, 2023. It is to be noted that this update for those who got their Aadhaar Cards more than ten years ago and may want to update any piece of information on it.

According to the UIDAI post on social media X, “UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders. This free service is available only on the myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar.”

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been asking citizens to submit Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents to revalidate their demographic information. So that, services will be provided better and authentication will be more successful.

Citizens should note that the free service is being offered only on the myAadhaar portal. For those, who visit the physical Aadhaar centres, they have to pay Rs 50 to update their details.

How to update details online:



> Log on to the official site of the UIDAI at https://uidai.gov.in/.

> Go to the My Aadhaar portal from the homepage

> Log in by using the Aadhaar number and the OTP (one-time password) received on the registered mobile number.

> Go through the information displayed in your profile.

> If the details are correct then tick the box saying “I verify that the above details are correct.”

> In case of finding any error in the demographic information, choose the identity document from the drop-down menu that you want to share as proof.

> Upload required documents in the designated column.

> The documents can be upload in different formats: JPEG, PNG and PDF.