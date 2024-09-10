Aadhaar Card Update: Free service to end On September 14. Follow this step-by-step guide for upgrade

Your Aadhaar card requires updating in accordance with the Central government's guidelines. If your Aadhaar card was issued around 10 years ago and you have not updated it previously, you have the opportunity to make the necessary changes at no cost until September 14. To ensure the accuracy of your details, you must present proof of identity and proof of address.

Following the aforementioned deadline, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will enforce a Rs 50 penalty for delayed updates. The authentication process entails submitting your number, along with either demographic or biometric information, to UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR). UIDAI will then authenticate the correctness of your details against its database.

How to update your Aadhaar Card for free

1. To start off, navigate to the official website of Aadhaar at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/. Once there, log in by entering your registered mobile number and the one-time password (OTP) that you will receive promptly.

2. Once logged in, carefully review the identity and address information presented in your profile.

3. In case you spot any discrepancies in the details shown on your profile. (Should you find the details are accurate, remember to select the 'I verify that the above details are correct' tab.)



4. From the drop-down menu provided, select the specific identity document you intend to submit for verification purposes.

5. To proceed with the verification process, you need to upload a clear copy of your identity document. Please ensure that the file size is less than 2 MB and in either JPEG, PNG, or PDF format.

6. Choose the address document you intend to provide from the options available in the drop-down menu.

7. Following your selection, upload the address document with a file size not exceeding 2 MB. It should be in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format.

Why updating Aadhaar card is crucial

Revalidating your Aadhaar card is essential to ensure that the information associated with your card is up-to-date, thus protecting your identity and ensuring continued access to vital services.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) undertakes a thorough verification process during revalidation. This involves cross-referencing the submitted details with the existing data in its system. Upon successful verification, your information will be duly updated in the records.

More points to note

1. "Aadhaar Authentication" refers to the process in which an individual's number, along with demographic information like name, date of birth, and gender, or biometric information such as fingerprints or iris scans, is presented to UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for verification. UIDAI then confirms the accuracy of the submitted details, or the absence of such details, based on the information within its database.

2. One can also visit any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre in their area by enrolling with valid POA document.

3. You can update any demographic details in Aadhaar by visiting any Aadhaar Enrolment centre.

4. To submit documents at an Aadhaar centre, you have to pay Rs 50 for the service. Submission of documents may also be done through myAadhaar portal.

