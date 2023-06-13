Aadhaar cards: Only 1 day left to update your Aadhaar details for free! Check how to update data online

Aadhaar cardholders, who had issued their crucial identity proofs 10 years ago and never updated the details, can update and upload their latest Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents online free of cost till June 14, 2023.

According to a Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) update issued on March 16, 2023, the free update can be done online at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. For the update at CSC, the cardholders will be charged Rs 50. The free service is only available for the updation of demographic data, i.e name, address, DoB, gender, mobile number, email ids.

According to the UIDAI tweet: “Keep Demographic Details Updated to Strengthen Your Aadhaar. If your Aadhaar had been issued 10 years ago & had never been updated - you may now upload Proof of Identity & Proof of Address documents online at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in ‘FREE OF COST’ from 15 March - June 14, 2023.”

The UIDAI said: "The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023. It is important to note that this service is free only on the myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier."

If someone wants to update their photograph, iris or other biometric details, they will still have to visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre and pay the required fee for the update.

Steps to update your Aadhaar card

1. Open https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

2. Fill in your details and log in.

3. Select ‘Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update’

4. Click on ‘Update Aadhaar Online’

5. Select 'address' from the list of demographic options and click 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar'

6. Upload a scanned copy of your updated address and enter the required demographic information.

7. If you are doing it on June 13 or June 14, then you don’t have to pay anything. Or else, make a payment of Rs 50.

8. A Service Request Number (SRN) will be generated and sent to you. Save it for tracking status later.

9. After an internal quality check, you will receive an SMS.

How to check the updated information

When you successfully submit an online address change request, you will be given a URN (change Request Number) in the format 0000/00XXX/XXXXX.

This is displayed on the screen and sent through SMS to your registered telephone number.

You can track the status using the URN and your Aadhaar number by logging into: https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/checkSSUPStatus/checkupdatestatus



