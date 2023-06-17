Aadhaar update deadline extended to September 14: Here's how to do it for free

The deadline to update your Aadhaar details free of cost has been extended to September 14, 2023. This means that you can update your name, address, date of birth, and other demographic details on your Aadhaar card without having to pay any fee.

This service, however, is only free on the myAadhaar portal and costs Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar facilities.

Residents can use their Aadhaar number to access the free service at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal. The registered phone number will receive a One Time Password (OTP).

Users can also go to 'Document Update,' verify their information, and upload documents to revalidate their information.

To use the service, submit proof of identification and address to the official website.

To avail of this service, you can either visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or update your details online through the UIDAI website. If you are updating your details online, you will need to upload a copy of your proof of identity and proof of address.

Here are the steps on how to update your Aadhaar details online:

Go to the UIDAI website.

Click on the "Update Aadhaar" tab.

Enter your Aadhaar number and OTP.

Select the details that you want to update.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the processing fee (if applicable).

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your Aadhaar details will be updated within 7 working days.

Here are the documents that you need to upload to update your Aadhaar details online:

Proof of Identity: This can be a passport, driver's license, voter ID card, PAN card, or any other government-issued ID card.

Proof of Address: This can be a utility bill, bank statement, or any other document that shows your current address.

If you are updating your Aadhaar details at an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre, you will need to submit the same documents in person.

