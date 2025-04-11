Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers appoints Sumit Dutt new CEO

Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers has announced the appointment of Sumit Dutt as its new Chief Executive Officer. With an extensive background spanning over 32 years in the insurance and financial services sector, Dutt brings substantial expertise in leadership, strategy, and operations.

Anand Rathi, Founder and Chairman of Anand Rathi Group, remarked on Dutt's selection, emphasising his "deep knowledge of the insurance industry, proven leadership skills, and vision for the future make him an ideal person to lead the company into its next phase of growth."

Rathi expressed confidence that Dutt will "continue to drive innovation and excellence for our clients, partners, and employees."

Dutt is set to continue the company's legacy of providing superior service, with a focus on innovation and expansion. He stated, "The company has a history of providing superior service to clients, and I look forward to building on this foundation to take the company to new heights." This strategic appointment aims to leverage Dutt's extensive experience to enhance the company's offerings and customer experience in the rapidly evolving insurance landscape.

Under Dutt's leadership, Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers plans to focus on expanding its offerings and enhancing customer experience. The company is committed to continuing to provide cutting-edge solutions for its clients, adapting to the dynamic changes in the insurance sector. This appointment is viewed as a strategic move to position the company for its next phase of growth, capitalising on the opportunities within the industry.

Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers, under Dutt's guidance, is set to explore new avenues for growth and innovation. By prioritising client satisfaction and operational excellence, the company aims to solidify its position in the insurance brokerage market. The appointment signifies a commitment to maintaining the company's legacy of excellence while adapting to industry changes and demands.