Axis Mutual Fund launches new debt index fund: All you need to know

Axis Mutual Fund has introduced its latest New Fund Offer (NFO) – the Axis CRISIL-IBX Financial Services 3–6 Months Debt Index Fund. This open-ended Constant Maturity Index Fund will track the CRISIL-IBX Financial Services 3–6 Months Debt Index and is managed by Aditya Pagaria. The NFO runs from September 18, 2025 to September 23, 2025, requiring a minimum investment of ₹5,000 and no exit load.

The fund aims to provide returns in line with the index before expenses, subject to tracking errors. Investors will benefit from relatively low interest rate and credit risk, with the scheme allocating 95–100% to fixed income securities representing the index, and the remaining in debt and money market instruments for liquidity.

The investment strategy involves buying and holding securities with an initial maturity of six months, maintaining them until their residual maturity reaches three months, at which point the portfolio is rebalanced by selling and re-investing in new six-month securities.

This approach allows investors to tailor their entry and exit based on personal objectives. The structure is positioned to favour cost efficiency and transparency, catering to investors seeking short-term, low-duration exposure to quality issuers in the financial services sector. There is no assurance that the investment objective will be achieved, and potential tracking errors may occur. For further details on asset allocation and strategy, the Scheme Information Document (SID) provides comprehensive guidance.

B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC, said, "We are pleased to introduce the Axis CRISIL-IBX Financial Services 3–6 Months Debt Index Fund, a strategic addition to our passive debt suite. This fund offers investors a low-duration, high-quality portfolio focused on the financial services sector. The fund is ideal for those seeking to balance risk and return over the short term. This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering cost-effective, transparent solutions that cater to evolving investor needs."