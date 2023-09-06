Deadline nears: Here’s how to update Aadhaar information online at no cost before September 14

With the deadline fast approaching, all Aadhaar cardholders are being urged to update their information online at no cost before September 14. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has taken the initiative to prevent misuse and ensure the proper functioning of the Aadhaar system, emphasizing the importance of this obligatory update.

Amit Gupta, Managing Director at SAG Infotech, said, “The UIDAI usually charges Rs 50 to update Aadhaar card details, but right now it’s free until September 14. This effort encourages people to update their personal information, like their name, address, birth date, gender, phone number, and email. It’s easy to do online and convenient for everyone. It’s a good chance to make sure your information is up-to-date and correct. So, use this time to check and update your details if needed.”

It’s essential to note that this fee waiver applies exclusively to online updates. If individuals choose to update their Aadhaar card details at offline centres, they will be required to pay the standard fee.

Gupta said, “Biometric data, including photographs and iris scans, can only be updated by visiting the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre. Again, this requires the payment of the applicable fee.”

For those opting for online updates, UIDAI has provided a straightforward process. Users need to visit either the MyAadhaar portal or the official Aadhaar website (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in). A person logs in to update their Aadhaar card information, enters their Aadhaar number and captcha, and gets an OTP on their registered mobile. Then, they can pick what they want to update, such as name, birth date, gender, or address.

A 14-digit Update Application Number (URN) will be generated upon completing these steps. Users can track the status of their Aadhaar card update using this URN, which will be sent to their registered mobile number via SMS.

Thus, to avoid any hassle and even potential legal complications, don't wait until the last minute. Remember, the process is simple, quick, and free of cost. Update your Aadhaar information online before the deadline.

Recently, UIDAI has also issued a warning about fraudulent attempts to obtain Aadhaar card details. They emphasize that the government never asks for Proof of Identity or Proof of Address documents via WhatsApp or email for Aadhaar card updates. These warnings come in response to a rising trend of scams and frauds involving Aadhaar card information, where malicious actors trick citizens into disclosing their personal details.