Delhi Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana registration starts: Check details on eligibility, application process

The Delhi government has initiated registrations for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a program designed to offer eligible women aged 18 and above a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. The distribution of funds will commence post the state elections. The AAP government has announced plans to raise this stipend to Rs 2,100. To qualify for the benefits, beneficiaries must present their voter identity cards. Former Delhi CM and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, confirmed that all eligible female voters in Delhi will be entitled to receive these benefits.

Eligibility criteria

Must be a female resident of Delhi with a voter ID showing a Delhi address.

Age should be 18 years or above as of December 12, 2024 (date of scheme notification).

Generally, women between the ages of 18 and 60 are expected to benefit from this scheme.

Who is not eligible?

As per the Delhi Cabinet's decision, only women who are residents of Delhi as of December 12, 2024, and registered voters, will qualify for the benefits of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana. However, there are certain categories of women who are ineligible for the monthly financial assistance.

This includes current or former permanent government employees, as well as women who are or were MPs, MLAs, or councillors and paid income tax in the previous assessment cycle. Additionally, women who are already receiving pensions under schemes of the Delhi government, such as old-age pensions, widow pensions, or disability pensions, are also excluded from receiving benefits under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

Required documents:

Aadhaar card

Voter ID card

PAN card

Bank account details

Address proof

Income certificate

Self-declaration: Applicants must provide an affidavit verifying their eligibility for the scheme.

Registration process

Registration for the Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana will be conducted through a door-to-door process. The government will establish centers in different communities for women to complete forms and submit their applications. Women may also visit their local MLA's office to finalize their registration.

AAP leader Kejriwal has announced that women will not be required to wait in long queues to access the scheme's benefits. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party will visit each household in every locality of Delhi to facilitate the registration process. Upon completion of registration, a card will be provided to the beneficiaries, which must be kept safe. Subsequent to registration, a verification process will take place, following which the application will be approved. Once approved, the benefits under the scheme will be made available to the beneficiaries.