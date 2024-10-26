Dhanteras-Diwali shopping: Advisory issued for online shopping to prevent frauds

With Diwali approaching, Indians are actively shopping for luxury and other items both online and offline. E-commerce sites are seeing a surge in traffic as shoppers hunt for great deals.

Unfortunately, during the festive season, cybercriminals tend to become more active and employ new tactics to deceive people and swindle them out of their money. One particular scam currently on the rise targets Flipkart users by exploiting the name of the Flipkart Pay Later option, tricking people into giving away their OTPs and more.

To help prevent online shopping scams, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory detailing how scammers target users and offering tips for staying protected.

Here are type of scams:

1. Phishing Scams: Deceptive individuals send out fraudulent emails or messages impersonating reputable companies in order to steal users' sensitive information such as login credentials or personal data.

2. Lottery and Prize Scams: Victims are lured into paying fees to claim a prize or lottery that they never actually participated in.

Emotional Manipulation Scams: Scammers create fictitious online dating profiles to manipulate individuals into sending them money by fabricating personal crises.

3. Job Scams: Fraudulent job postings require job seekers to make payments for applications, training, or background checks.

4. Tech Support Scams: Perpetrators falsely claim to address non-existent issues on victims' devices, gaining illicit remote access to steal data or charge for unnecessary services.

5. Investment Scams: Deceptive schemes promise exaggerated returns, often preying on individuals seeking quick financial gains.

6. Cash-on-Delivery (CoD) Scams: Bogus online retailers dispatch counterfeit or incorrect items on CoD, resulting in financial loss and erosion of trust.

7. Fake Charity Appeal Scams: Fraudsters masquerade as charitable organizations during emergencies to exploit empathy and solicit deceitful donations.

8. Mistaken Money Transfer Scams: Scammers fabricate accidental transfers and coerce victims into refunding money using falsified evidence.

9. Digital Arrest Scams: Threatening victims with arrest unless they transfer money to clear fabricated charges.

10. Phone Scams: Soliciting personal information through deceptive telecom calls.

11. Parcel Scams: Demanding fines to avoid legal issues related to allegedly seized parcels containing illegal items.

12. Loan/Card Scams: Pressuring victims to pay upfront fees for non-existent low-interest loans from fraudulent lenders.

How to protect yourself

Verify the authenticity of callers: Ensuring the legitimacy of callers is crucial. Avoid engaging in video calls or transferring money, as government agencies do not use platforms like WhatsApp or Skype for official purposes.

Do Not share OTPs: Do not disclose your OTP under any circumstances. Be aware that no authorized Flipkart customer service agent will ever request your OTP. This information is private and is intended to safeguard your account. Sharing it with anyone, even if they claim to be affiliated with the company, should raise suspicions.

Remain calm: Social engineering is a tactic used to instill fear in individuals. Take a moment to gather your thoughts before making any decisions in such situations.

Safeguard personal information: Refrain from sharing any personal details with callers. Official entities do not request sensitive information such as banking details or OTPs.

Avoid installing remote access software: Granting remote access to your devices can lead to major security risks. It is advisable to refrain from installing such software at all costs.

Exercise caution with money transfers: Refrain from sending money without verifying the legitimacy of the transaction. If someone requests payment over the phone or online, be wary as it could be a potential scam.

Encourage Reporting of Suspicious Activity: If you suspect that you have fallen victim to a scam, promptly report it to your bank and the cybercrime department for investigation.

Exercise Caution with Links and Attachments: Be wary of clicking on links or attachments, particularly those from unfamiliar senders, to reduce the risk of falling prey to cyberthreats.

Avoid Installing Apps from Untrusted Sources: Download applications exclusively from reputable app stores to steer clear of malicious software. Additionally, refrain from allowing strangers access to your device for enhanced security.