EPF interest: When will EPF interest be credited for FY2023-24? Here's EPFO's timeline

EPF interest: Salaried individuals have been waiting to get the interest on their provident fund deposits for the financial year 2023-24. In February this year, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had hiked the interest rate for the FY2023-24 on provident fund deposits from 8.15% to 8.25%.

The members of the fund are anticipatedly awaiting the disbursement of the EPF interest for FY24, which is expected to be higher than that received in the preceding fiscal year. Interest for the financial year 2022-23 has been credited to the accounts of 28.17 crore members of EPFO as of March 2024.

Responding to queries of EPF account holders, EPFO said that it is in the process of allocating it but did not give a clear timeline.

"The process is in the pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest," said EPFO on X.

On March 14, EPFO posted on X: “Dear member, the interest for Financial Year 2022-23 has been provided to 28.17 crore members accounts of EPFO as on date. Member may please check their EPF passbook."

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a mandatory contribution for salaried employees working in organizations that employ 20 or more individuals. In accordance with the EPF & MP Act, employees are required to allocate 12% of their monthly earnings towards their EPF accounts, a sum which must be equally matched by the employer.

Checking your EPF balance

Online way

> Log on to epfindia.gov.in

> Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

> Click on the e-Passbook

> Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

> Now open member id

> Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

UMANG App

> Open the UMANG App

> Click on EPFO.

> Click on Employee Centric Services

> Click on the View Passbook option

> Feed in your UAN number and password

> You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

> Now you can now check your EPF balance

SMS on mobile number

The members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS "EPFOHO UAN ENG” to 7738299899. ENG stands for English and is your preferred language. It can be changed with any other language of your choice.

Missed calls by subscribers

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.