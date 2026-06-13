EPFO adds over 19 lakh members in June, rolls out easier online update facility

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 19.29 lakh net members in June, marking a 7.86% increase compared with the same month last year, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The growth reflects improving employment opportunities and continued formalisation of the workforce.

Official payroll data showed that around 10.25 lakh new subscribers joined the social security body during the month. A significant share of these additions came from younger workers, with the 18-25 age group accounting for 59.14% of all new members enrolled in June. The trend highlights the growing participation of first-time job seekers and young employees entering the organised sector.

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The data also revealed that nearly 14.15 lakh members who had exited the EPFO system rejoined it during the month. This represented an 11.79% year-on-year increase over June last year, indicating that many workers who changed jobs or temporarily left the formal workforce continued to retain their social security benefits by re-entering the EPFO network.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment attributed the increase in membership to several factors, including higher employment generation and greater awareness among workers about the benefits offered under the EPFO framework.

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Digital services

Alongside rising membership, the retirement fund body has introduced a range of digital initiatives aimed at simplifying account management for members. EPFO has launched a comprehensive online facility through the Unified Member Portal that allows subscribers to update personal information and submit e-nominations without visiting EPFO offices.

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Previously, corrections to personal details often involved joint declarations, employer approvals and multiple visits to regional offices. Under the new system, members can make several changes online from any internet-enabled device.

Subscribers can update information such as name, date of birth, gender, nationality, parents' names, marital status, spouse's name, date of joining and date of leaving. Members need to log into the Unified Member Portal, select the "Manage" section and use the "Modify Basic Details" option to submit correction requests and track their status.

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Online e-nomination facility

EPFO has also streamlined the e-nomination process. Members can add or modify nominee details online, including Aadhaar number, date of birth, relationship and photographs. The process is available through the "E-Nomination" section of the portal, where members can allocate the PF share among family members and complete verification using Aadhaar-based e-sign authentication.

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The organisation has stressed that e-sign verification through Aadhaar-linked OTP is mandatory. Without completing this final step, nominations will not be considered valid in the event of a member's death. This could delay payments relating to provident fund balances, pension benefits and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) claims.

Accurate records

EPFO said maintaining accurate records is crucial for ensuring timely withdrawals, pension benefits and settlement of claims. Errors in personal information or missing nominations can create administrative hurdles and delay payments to beneficiaries.

The shift towards self-service digital facilities is expected to reduce paperwork, minimise dependence on employers for routine changes and improve overall efficiency. Members with activated Universal Account Numbers (UANs), Aadhaar linkage and updated mobile numbers can access these services online.

The latest initiatives form part of EPFO's broader push towards digitisation and improved service delivery, while the rise in payroll additions points to continued growth in formal employment and increasing participation of young workers in India's organised sector.

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