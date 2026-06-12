EPFO interest update: When will 8.25% EPF interest be credited to subscribers' accounts?

More than two months after the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) retained the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate at 8.25% for FY2025-26, subscribers are still waiting for the annual interest to be reflected in their accounts.

In March 2026, the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) recommended an annual interest rate of 8.25% for EPF deposits for FY2025-26. According to a Ministry of Labour and Employment press release dated March 2, the CBT recommended that the interest be credited to members' EPF accumulations for the financial year.

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However, the interest amount is credited only after the recommendation receives formal approval from the Government of India and is officially notified. Since this process involves several stages, no fixed date has been announced for the credit.

Why is the interest credit taking time?

After the interest rate is approved by the government, EPFO undertakes a massive exercise to reconcile accounts and update records of millions of subscribers before transferring the amount to members' accounts.

As a result, there is usually a gap of several months between the announcement of the interest rate and the actual credit of the amount.

When can subscribers expect the 8.25% interest?

Based on past timelines, EPF subscribers are likely to receive the interest for FY2025-26 between June and September 2026.

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Last year, many subscribers received their interest credits in June and July. While the exact timing varies, the interest payment generally takes place only after the government formally approves and notifies the CBT-recommended rate.

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Subscribers should note that the interest entry does not appear in all EPF passbooks simultaneously, meaning some members may see the update earlier than others.

Will a delay affect the interest amount?

No. Even if the passbook update is delayed, subscribers will receive the full interest due to them.

Under Paragraph 60 of the EPF Scheme, 1952, interest is calculated on the monthly running balance and compounded annually. Therefore, any administrative delay in reflecting the interest in the passbook does not reduce the amount payable to members.

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How to check whether EPF interest has been credited

Members can check the status of their EPF balance and interest credit through several channels:

UMANG App

EPFO Member e-Sewa portal

Missed-call service

SMS-based facilities

Subscribers should look for the latest passbook entry stating:

"Int. Updated up to 31/03/2026"

This indicates that the interest for FY2025-26 has been credited to the account.

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UPI withdrawals

Meanwhile, EPFO is preparing to roll out EPFO 3.0, which could allow subscribers to withdraw provident fund money directly into their linked bank accounts through UPI.

Under the proposed system, members will be able to check the amount available for transfer through the UMANG app and generate a QR code for secure fund transfers. Once the money reaches the bank account, subscribers can use it freely, including making digital payments or withdrawing cash from ATMs.

The limit for auto-settlement claims has already been increased to ₹5 lakh from ₹1 lakh. The new system is expected to reduce paperwork and eliminate the need for employer involvement in many withdrawal processes.

For now, subscribers awaiting the 8.25% EPF interest credit may have to wait for the government's notification, with the amount likely to start reflecting in accounts over the coming months.

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