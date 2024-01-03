EPFO extends time for employers to upload wage details for higher pension till May 31, 2024

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday extended time for employers to upload wage details for higher pension by five months.

Extension of time for the employers for uploading wage details online etc. is till 31st May, 2024, said Ministry of Labour & Employment in a statement.

More than 3.6 lakh applications for validation of Option/Joint Options are still pending with the employers for processing, said the ministry.

#EPFO extends five months time for Employers to upload wage details etc. regarding Pension on Higher Wages



🗓️Extension of time for the employers for uploading wage details online etc. is till 31st May, 2024



Read here: https://t.co/JQdImQvPLq@LabourMinistry — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 3, 2024

"Therefore, in order to ensure that employers process these remaining Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options, the Chairman, CBT EPF has kindly approved the proposal to grant another extension of time for the employers for uploading wage details online etc till 31st May, 2024," said the ministry.

The retirement fund body had extended the deadline for filing applications to opt for a higher pension till July 11, 2023. 17.49 lakh Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options have been received from pensioners / members till July 11, 2023, said the ministry.

It was extended from May 3, 2023, to June 26, 2023. The last opportunity of 15 days is being given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/ members, EPFO had said in a statement.

In view of representations received from Employers & Employers’ Associations wherein requests were made to extend time period for uploading wage details of applicant pensioners / members, the employers were also given further period of three months to submit wage details etc. online latest by September 30, 2023. This time was further extended till December 31, 2023 because many representations were received from Employers & Employers’ Associations wherein requests were made to extend further time period for uploading wage details of applicant pensioners / members, the ministry added.