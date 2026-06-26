EPFO portal down till June 30: You won't be able to access these major services; Check details

If you were planning to file a provident fund claim this week, you will need to wait. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has shut down its online claims portal for a four-day maintenance window beginning June 26, during which claim submission, processing, and a range of other member services will be unavailable.

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According to EPFO's official notice, the suspension runs from 00:00 hours on June 26 through 23:59 hours on June 29. Online services are scheduled to resume at 00:00 hours on June 30, 2026.

MUST READ: EPFO interest rate update: How to check if 8.25% EPF interest has been credited to your PF account

Why the shutdown

EPFO has described the outage as a planned database consolidation and software upgrade aimed at improving claims processing efficiency, strengthening security, and delivering a better experience for members and employers.

"To enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience, EPFO is undertaking a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system," the organisation said in its notice.

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The Member Portal, Employer Portal, and UMANG App will all remain inaccessible during this period.

Services specifically affected include:

- claim submission and processing

- ECR filing

- UAN linking for new employees

- e-passbook access.

EPFO has clarified that claims submitted before the migration window will not be cancelled or rejected, but processing may be delayed and will resume once the system is back online.

Members needing assistance during the downtime can reach the EPFO call centre at 14470.

MUST READ: EPFO update: How to update EPFO nomination details online and generate a virtual ID for e-Sign

The EPFO 3.0 connection

While EPFO has not explicitly stated that the shutdown is linked to the EPFO 3.0 rollout, the timing is noteworthy. Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently confirmed that testing of UPI-based PF withdrawals has been completed and that the facility is likely to launch soon.

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Under the proposed system, eligible PF amounts can be transferred directly to linked bank accounts via UPI, significantly cutting down paperwork and settlement time.

EPFO 3.0 is also expected to support ATM-like withdrawals, paperless claim processing, and faster overall turnaround, improvements that would require precisely the kind of backend infrastructure upgrade that appears to be underway now.

The current system requires members to submit withdrawal requests through the portal, complete KYC verification, and, in some cases, await employer approval before funds are released. The new platform aims to automate much of that process.

What members should do

Non-urgent transactions should be postponed until after June 30. Those with time-sensitive needs, particularly members awaiting urgent withdrawals or transfers, should plan accordingly and contact the EPFO call centre if required. Members can also check their EPF balance and interest credit status through SMS, missed call services, or the UMANG app once it is back online after the upgrade.