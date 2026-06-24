EPFO interest rate update: How to check if 8.25% EPF interest has been credited to your PF account

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has retained the EPF interest rate at 8.25% for the financial year 2025-26, providing a stable return for millions of salaried employees. As EPFO begins the process of crediting annual interest to provident fund accounts, many subscribers are keen to know whether the interest has been added to their balances.

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EPF interest is credited annually but is calculated on a monthly running balance basis throughout the financial year. Once the interest credit process is completed, subscribers can verify the update through various EPFO services.

How to check if EPF interest has been credited

Whenever EPFO credits annual interest, the amount is reflected in the member's EPF balance and passbook. Subscribers can check their account status through the following channels:

EPFO Member e-Sewa Portal

UMANG Mobile App

Missed Call Service

SMS Service

In addition, EPFO members can access Passbook Lite, a simplified version of the EPF passbook that provides a quick overview of account balances, recent contributions and withdrawals.

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Steps to check EPF balance

To verify whether the 8.25% interest has been credited, members can follow these steps:

Visit the official EPFO Member Passbook Portal.

Log in using your 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN), password and captcha code.

Complete OTP verification using the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Click on View and select Passbook Lite.

Review the latest entries in your account to check whether the interest has been updated.

Once the interest is credited, the passbook generally reflects the updated balance and interest entry for the relevant financial year.

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Monitor monthly contributions

Apart from checking annual interest, employees should regularly verify monthly provident fund contributions. Under EPF rules, employers are required to deposit employee and employer contributions within 15 days of the end of each wage month.

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These contributions can be tracked through the EPFO portal or UMANG app. Regular monitoring helps ensure that deductions shown in salary slips are being deposited correctly into the EPF account.

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What if contributions or interest are not visible?

If salary deductions are being made but contributions are not reflected in the EPF account, employees should first contact their employer for clarification.

If the issue remains unresolved, members can file a complaint through the EPFiGMS (EPF Grievance Management System), EPFO’s official grievance redressal platform. The system allows subscribers to raise concerns related to contributions, withdrawals, transfers and account updates.

Will a delayed interest credit result in any loss?

No. According to Paragraph 60 of the EPF Scheme, 1952, subscribers do not lose interest even if the credit appears later than expected. EPF interest is calculated on the monthly running balance and continues to accrue throughout the year.

EPFO has repeatedly clarified that delays in displaying interest credits do not affect members' earnings, as the interest remains payable for the entire eligible period. Therefore, subscribers can be assured that even if the 8.25% interest does not immediately appear in their passbook, their entitlement remains fully protected under EPF rules.

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