PF news: All PF services are free, EPFO reminds members amid rising third-party frauds

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a warning to its over 7 crore members against utilising third-party agents or companies for services related to their provident fund accounts. The organisation emphasises that these services, which include KYC updates, claim filings, and fund withdrawals, are available free of charge through its online portal and the UMANG app. "These external entities are not authorised by EPFO," the statement said.

To enhance accessibility and efficiency, the EPFO has implemented a series of reforms aimed at simplifying processes for its members. One of the key changes includes the simplification of the transfer claim process, which no longer requires employer approvals in most cases since January 2025. Additionally, the requirement for uploading a cheque leaf image or an attested bank passbook has been removed to expedite online claim settlements and reduce rejection rates.

Furthermore, employer approval for seeding bank account details with the Universal Account Number (UAN) has been eliminated as of April 2025, streamlining the KYC process. "EPFO strongly advises all its members, employers, and pensioners to utilise the online services available through the EPFO portal and UMANG app," it further said.

The EPFO has also expanded its auto claim settlement facility limit to Rs 1 lakh for advances related to illness, housing, marriage, and education. This expansion resulted in the settlement of 2.34 crore claims in an automated manner during the fiscal year 2024-25. Such measures are part of the broader effort to make EPFO services more transparent and user-friendly.

The organisation maintains a robust grievance monitoring and redressal system through the CPGRAMS and EPFiGMS portals. It reported receiving over 16 lakh grievances via EPFiGMS and more than 1.7 lakh through CPGRAMS in FY25, with a remarkable 98% of grievances being resolved within the stipulated timeframe. "It further said that EPFO has a robust grievance monitoring and redressal system wherein the member grievances are registered on CPGRAMS or EPFiGMS portals and are monitored till their resolution in a time-bound manner," highlighting the effectiveness of these systems.

In a bid to reduce potential exposure risks to personal and financial data, the EPFO underscores the importance of avoiding third-party handlers. "It has been observed that several cyber cafe operators/fintech companies are charging EPFO members large sums of money for services that are officially free," it stated. Members are encouraged to contact EPFO helpdesks or Public Relations Officers at regional offices for assistance, details of which are available on the EPFO's official website.

Overall, the EPFO's recent initiatives and advisories aim to protect its members from unnecessary financial burdens while ensuring the swift and efficient processing of their provident fund-related requests. "The stakeholders are cautioned against visiting or engaging with third-party companies or agents for EPFO-related services as this may expose their financial data," the statement said.

