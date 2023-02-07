EXCLUSIVE: GST Council meeting delayed; likely to be held Feb-end

The 49th GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising of state counterparts, is expected to be rescheduled, with the meeting likely to be held by the month end.

“The meeting is likely to be rescheduled due to the busy schedule of all stakeholders involved," a government official said.

The meeting was scheduled to be held at New Delhi on February 18.

The agenda for the Council is to consider a report by the Group of Ministers (GoM) chaired by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma for levying GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing. Sources added the GoM has not been able to arrive at a consensus on the tax principles for these sectors.

This GoM report was to have been taken up for consideration by the 48th GST Council last December.