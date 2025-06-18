FASTag Annual Pass from Aug 15: Rs 3,000 FASTag pass could cut your travel cost by Rs 7,000; see how

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has announced the launch of a FASTag annual pass, priced at Rs 3,000, for private vehicles including cars, jeeps, and vans. This pass, effective from 15th August 2025, allows users up to 200 trips within a year or until the trip limit is reached. According to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, "The Rs 3,000 pass is good for non-commercial vehicles such as automobiles, jeeps, and vans and is valid for a year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first."

The initiative aims to simplify toll payments and reduce congestion at toll booths, offering significant savings for frequent highway users. Nitin Gadkari stated, "In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at Rs 3,000, effective from 15th August 2025. Valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes first—this pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans."

Since the FASTag Annual Pass costs Rs 3,000 and covers up to 200 toll crossings, the average cost per toll comes to just Rs 15. For frequent travellers, the higher the usual toll charges on their route, the greater the savings. For example, if a commuter typically pays Rs 50 per toll, 200 trips would cost Rs 10,000—whereas the annual pass brings that down to Rs 3,000, resulting in savings of Rs 7,000. Travellers on longer routes with even higher toll fees stand to save even more under this scheme. The pass enables motorists to save up to Rs 7,000, assuming an average toll fee of Rs 50 per crossing.

The FASTag annual pass has been introduced in response to long-standing issues related to multiple toll payments and toll plaza congestion. It is particularly beneficial for regular commuters on national highways and those who travel long distances with high toll fees. As explained in the context, the pass reduces each toll cost to Rs 15, significantly cutting total expenses for frequent travellers. This makes it an attractive option for those who frequently traverse highways with high toll rates, offering substantial savings over time. Additionally, the pass ensures a smoother travel experience, reducing the hassle of stopping at multiple toll booths.

The government plans to make the pass available through a dedicated link for activation and renewal on the Rajmarg Yatra App and the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). This development is expected to enhance the efficiency of highway travel across India. Nitin Gadkari remarked, "The Annual Pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH."

With the introduction of this pass, the Ministry aims to alleviate traffic issues at toll booths and provide a more efficient and economical option for highway users. The pass is specifically designed for non-commercial private vehicles, encouraging more users to adopt this system and benefit from reduced travel costs and improved journey times. Moreover, it significantly reduces waiting times at toll booths, especially during peak hours or holiday seasons, making travel smoother and more convenient for private commuters. This initiative is expected to revolutionize the way toll payments are handled, offering a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for all highway users.