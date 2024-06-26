Front-running fears: Should Quant MF investors be worried?

Quant Mutual Fund is under the scrutiny of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for suspected front-running practices. With a whopping Rs 93,000 crore of investor assets under management (AUM), the question on every investor's mind is: are their investments in jeopardy?

Quant Mutual Fund has experienced a remarkable surge in the past year, witnessing a staggering 251% increase in its AUM, from Rs 23,956 crore in May 2023 to a substantial Rs 84,030 crore in May 2024.

Front-running is an illegal practice where someone with advanced knowledge of a large upcoming trade, such as a mutual fund purchase, uses that information to buy the stock beforehand, creating an unfair advantage. This advantage is particularly significant as the price typically rises when the fund executes its actual trade. If proven, this could significantly impact Quant MF investors in two ways:

The alleged front-running could have driven the price up before the fund's purchase, potentially leading to less favorable entry points for investors and thereby reducing their returns.

The negative publicity surrounding the investigation could trigger investor redemptions, directly impacting the fund's Net Asset Value (NAV), which reflects the per-unit value of the fund.

Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, underscores the severity of the situation, stating, "Front-running essentially involves buying stocks before the fund itself does, driving the price up. This means the fund buys at a higher price, potentially impacting returns for investors. The erosion of investor trust in the fund house, which can lead to redemptions and affect the fund's net asset value (NAV), is a significant concern. The outcome of the investigation is crucial, as it can create uncertainty, causing investors to hold off on further investments or even redeem existing ones until the situation is resolved."

According to the stress test results released by AMC on June 15 for the month of May, the small-cap portfolio would take 28 days to liquidate 50% of its holdings. Additionally, the Quant MF portfolio would need 14 days to liquidate 25%, and the small-cap fund would need 14 days to complete. These results underline the urgent need for caution and preparedness in the face of potential market volatility.

However, Quant MF investors should maintain some calm. SEBI is conducting a thorough investigation, and if no wrongdoing is found, the impact might be minimal. Additionally, investor money is typically held securely even if penalties are imposed on the fund house.

"In most cases, investor money in mutual funds is held securely. Even if the fund house is penalized, investor money is typically not directly at risk. SEBI’s primary focus is protecting investor interests," added Goel.

What Should You Do?

This is not a time to panic. Stay updated on the progress of the SEBI investigation and its outcome so you can stay ahead of the situation. Reliable financial news sources and official communication from Quant MF can be your trusted sources at this point.

In a communication to investors on June 23, Quant MF said it had received inquiries from SEBI. "Recently, Quant Mutual Fund has received inquiries from SEBI, and we want to address any concerns you may have regarding this matter. We want to assure you that Quant Mutual Fund is a regulated entity, and we are always fully committed to cooperating with the regulator throughout any review," it said.

While uncovering front-running, like insider trading, is notoriously challenging, a meticulously detailed order at the preliminary stage demonstrates commendable thoroughness in the investigation.

Consider Your Investment Horizon

If you have invested money in such a fund for the long term with a well-diversified portfolio, you might choose to hold on, allowing the situation to play out. Short-term investors with a higher risk tolerance can re-evaluate their position. While front-running allegations can be damaging, avoiding knee-jerk reactions is crucial. Monitor the situation, assess your goals, and seek professional advice if needed.

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, says, "Investors should stay informed about developments in this matter and monitor any directives from SEBI. Maintaining regular contact with financial advisors for updates and assessing the impact on portfolios is crucial for determining the appropriate course of action. Engaging with the fund house can provide valuable insights into their stance on the investigation, their cooperation with the regulator, and the guidance they offer to investors. Currently, the case is still under investigation, and no conclusions have been reached. Hence, it is premature to make any definitive judgments."

Srivastava further states, "Redemption at this point is highly individual-driven and depends on various factors unique to each investor. However, an ideal approach is to hold on to existing investments while choosing not to invest additional money in these funds. Investors can make more informed decisions once there is greater clarity on the situation."