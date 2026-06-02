Godrej enters wealth management, eyes ₹1 lakh crore AUM in next five years

Godrej Industries Group has entered the fast-growing wealth management space with the launch of Godrej Wealth, aiming to build assets under management (AUM) of ₹1 lakh crore by 2031. The new venture will focus on serving affluent and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) through a technology-enabled and trust-led platform as India's wealth creation story gathers pace.

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The wealth management business has been launched through Godrej Investments Limited, a subsidiary of Godrej Industries Group. The company plans to expand its presence across 35 locations over the next five years, strengthening its footprint in one of India's fastest-growing financial services segments. Godrej Wealth will operate alongside Godrej Capital, the group's lending business, creating a broader financial services platform.

India's wealth boom

India is witnessing rapid growth in financial assets, entrepreneurship, and intergenerational wealth transfers. Rising financialisation and increasing participation in capital markets have created demand for sophisticated wealth management services, particularly among affluent families and entrepreneurs.

Announcing the launch, Pirojsha Godrej, Chairperson Designate, Godrej Industries Group, said that as India's wealth base expands, there is a growing need for institutions capable of providing long-term stewardship and financial guidance across generations.

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He noted that the Godrej Group's 129-year legacy of governance, trust, and institution-building would form the foundation of the new wealth management platform. According to him, wealth management is expected to become a key long-term growth driver for the group's financial services business.

HNI clients

Godrej Wealth will primarily cater to individuals with investable assets of ₹2 crore and above, including entrepreneurs, new-age wealth creators, multi-generational business families, non-resident Indians (NRIs), and sophisticated investors seeking diversified investment solutions.

The platform will offer a range of services, including:

Wealth management solutions

Succession and legacy planning

Private market investments

Global investment opportunities

Portfolio structuring and advisory

The company said it aims to address the increasingly complex financial needs of wealthy individuals who are looking beyond traditional investment products.

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Wealth platform

Manish Shah, MD & CEO of Godrej Capital, said the wealth management industry is evolving rapidly as clients seek integrated solutions spanning investments, liquidity, governance, succession planning, and international opportunities. He added that Godrej Wealth extends the group's financial services ecosystem into a complementary business segment and combines the Godrej brand's credibility with a modern technology-driven approach.

Meanwhile, Kunal Karnani, CEO of Godrej Wealth, highlighted the importance of simplifying complex financial decisions. He said the company will leverage proprietary research, disciplined investment frameworks, and experienced advisory talent to help clients navigate market volatility and achieve long-term financial goals.

Four-pillar strategy

Godrej Wealth's business model is built around four core pillars:

Integrity-led wealth management

Technology-enabled solutions

Global diversification

Long-term wealth governance

The company believes investor preferences are shifting from product-led distribution models toward transparent, research-driven, and conflict-free advisory services.

With India's affluent population expanding rapidly and wealth creation accelerating, Godrej Industries Group is positioning Godrej Wealth as a long-term player in the country's evolving financial landscape, with an ambitious goal of becoming one of India's most trusted wealth management institutions.