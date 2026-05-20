ICICI Bank hikes Dynamic Currency Conversion fee to 3.5%: What debit card users should know

ICICI Bank has announced a sharp increase in its Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) fee on select debit card transactions, raising the charge to 3.5% from the existing 1%. The revised fee structure will come into effect from June 21, 2026, potentially increasing costs for customers making international payments or certain cross-border purchases in Indian rupees.

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The change applies to select debit card transactions conducted in Indian currency under specific international payment scenarios. According to the bank’s customer communication, the fee will be applicable when customers make payments in Indian rupees at overseas merchant locations. It will also apply to purchases processed in rupees with merchants operating in India but registered outside the country.

The revision means customers could face higher costs even when they choose to pay in Indian currency rather than a foreign currency during international transactions.

What is Dynamic Currency Conversion?

Dynamic Currency Conversion, commonly known as DCC, is a payment feature that allows international card users to pay in their home currency instead of the local currency of the country where the transaction takes place.

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For example, an Indian traveler shopping in the US or Europe may be given an option at checkout to pay directly in Indian rupees instead of US dollars or euros. Similarly, online international merchants may offer payments in rupees for customer convenience.

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While the option appears useful because it immediately displays the cost in familiar currency terms, experts often caution that it can be significantly more expensive than paying in the local currency.

Under ICICI Bank’s revised structure, the DCC charge itself will increase from 1% to 3.5% of the transaction value, increasing the overall cost of such transactions.

Why DCC can become expensive

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Dynamic Currency Conversion is often viewed as a convenience feature, but financial experts warn that it can carry hidden costs.

When customers choose to pay in local currency, the conversion is generally processed using banking or card network exchange mechanisms. However, when a customer selects payment in Indian rupees abroad, the conversion is handled by the merchant’s payment provider, which may include markups and additional charges.

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These hidden costs can sometimes include:

Less favourable exchange rates

DCC markup fees

Standard foreign transaction charges

Additional processing costs

Combined, these charges can substantially increase the final amount paid.

The revised fee could particularly affect customers using debit cards for international travel spending, cross-border online shopping, foreign subscriptions, and transactions routed through global merchant networks.

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What customers can do

With the revised charges set to take effect next month, customers may need to be more careful while selecting billing options during international payments.

Financial planners generally recommend choosing local currency instead of Indian rupees whenever payment terminals provide a choice. Customers are also advised to review payment receipts carefully to ensure transactions are processed in the selected currency.

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For frequent international travelers, some experts suggest using cards that offer zero foreign transaction markup to reduce currency conversion costs.

As global spending and cross-border digital payments continue to rise, understanding how currency conversion works could help customers avoid unnecessary charges and reduce overall payment costs.