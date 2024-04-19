 Link It, Forget It: All about RuPay's campaign on credit card launched at IPL

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has a campaign, “Link it, Forget it”, to raise awareness about RuPay Credit cards, which can be seamlessly linked to a UPI ID, enabling secure and convenient payments. The campaign was launched during the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

The campaign, designed by DDB Mudra Group, aims to promote the use of RuPay credit cards with UPI for a seamless and touch-free payment experience. The campaign 'Link It, Forget It' with Shankar Mahadevan stresses on how unnecessary it is to carry your wallet when you have a RuPay Credit Card.

Currently, 16 banks are live to link RuPay Credit Card on UPI. These banks are Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Indian bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BOB Financial Ltd, SBI Cards, ICIC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank.

Talking about the campaign, Ramesh Yadav, Chief Marketing Officer, NPCI, said: “RuPay's innovative offering of linking credit cards on UPI marks a transformative moment in the payments space, fundamentally altering how credit cards are perceived and used. Through the 'Link it, Forget it' campaign, RuPay is not just presenting a different payment method but also positioning itself as simple yet essential go-to choice in the gamut of options available today. The novelty, ease of use, coupled with a rewarding journey on every transaction are what sets the brand apart and makes it more than just a credit card.”

Rahul Mathew Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “A credit card that works on UPI is not just a game-changer, but also behavior-changing. It lets you ditch your wallet and still enjoy all the benefits of a credit card. Through this campaign, we are urging people to break the habit of carrying cards and opt for RuPay instead. And told it through fun stories around forgetting to forget your wallet.”

It is to be noted that the current amount limit per card per day is Rs 1 lakh per day and Rs 2 lakh for some special merchant category codes.

How to activate UPI on RuPay credit card?

To activate the RuPay Credit card on UPI, users must find their Credit card issuer bank in the UPI app, select the add Credit card option, and link their card. Then, they should set up a UPI PIN using their Credit card details as instructed. Finally, they can start using the RuPay Credit card for transactions.

Other features on RuPay cards

Last month, the NPCI announced the introduction of Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) for RuPay credit card purchases. This means you can now split your purchases into manageable monthly payments directly through your UPI app. This feature will be available from May 31, 2024.

Besides, NPCI said EMI facility on the linked credit accounts on UPI app, Credit Account Bill Payment, Instalment Payment and limit management will be available to users. The NPCI has asked issuing entities like banks and card issuers to enable these features by May 31, 2024.