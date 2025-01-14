Monthly pension: Odisha govt to offer Rs 20,000 pension to those who were imprisoned during Emergency period

The Odisha state government, under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janta Party, has introduced a scheme to provide a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 to individuals who were detained during the Emergency period between 1975 and 1977. This pension will also cover medical expenses for eligible recipients who are still alive as of January 1, 2025. The official notification announcing this decision was issued by the state's home department on January 13, 2025.

This pension is specifically aimed at Odisha residents imprisoned under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency period. To ensure that the rightful beneficiaries receive this support, state-level and district-level committees have been established to identify eligible individuals.

The pension amount will be granted to individuals who were alive as of January 1, 2025, regardless of the length of their detention. These benefits will also cover the period beginning on January 1st, 2025.

Odisha's recent decision to implement a pension scheme for Emergency detainees aligns it with other states, such as Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Assam.

During the Emergency period, numerous individuals across India were detained, and the Odisha government said it is committed to providing assistance to those who were affected. By offering this pension scheme, the government aims to ensure that these individuals receive the support they rightfully deserve.

According to the resolution from the home department, the state government will also provide coverage for all medical expenses incurred by these detainees. Those who meet the eligibility criteria must submit an application to access the pension and medical benefits.

Application process

To apply for the pension, eligible individuals must submit an application to the Collector and District Magistrate. The application must include proof of detention during the Emergency, the names of three co-detainees, and an affidavit confirming imprisonment under MISA.

According to a statement from Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, the pension and benefits were introduced in response to the requests of those who were detained during the Emergency. Additionally, health insurance and railway benefits will be provided.

Over 300 individuals in Odisha are eligible to apply for government assistance, resulting in an estimated annual expenditure of Rs 8 crore. However, individuals found to be engaging in anti-national or criminal activities will have their benefits revoked and be subject to legal repercussions. Those caught using false documents to receive benefits will be prosecuted, with any money received subject to recovery along with a 12% annual interest rate.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a 21-month National Emergency from 1975 to 1977, citing both internal and external threats to the nation. The recent actions taken by the Odisha government align with the political agenda of the BJP, a party known for its strong opposition to the Emergency period.