New EPFO rules: EPFO tweaks rules under EDLI scheme for death benefits

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced new amendments for the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme, aimed at strengthening financial protection for families of deceased EPF members. These changes, announced in a meeting on February 28, 2025, are expected to benefit thousands of families annually by enhancing insurance payouts and extending coverage. EPFO stated, "The modification is estimated to result in benefits for more than 14,000 cases of such death cases every year."

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) includes the Employee Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI), which serves as a crucial social security benefit. This program provides financial stability to the dependents of EPF members in the unfortunate event of the member's demise during their employment.

One of the key changes introduced is the implementation of a minimum life insurance benefit for EPF members who have recently joined and passed away within a year of service. In such unfortunate circumstances, the families will receive a minimum insurance payout of Rs 50,000.

The EPFO noted: "A minimum life insurance benefit of Rs 50,000 will be provided in cases where an EPF member dies without completing one year of continuous service. This amendment is expected to result in higher benefits for more than 5,000 cases of deaths in service every year."

Additionally, the updates address cases where EPF members die during service following a non-contributory period. Previously, these cases were often dismissed as deaths outside active service.

However, the new rules ensure that families are eligible for death benefits even if the member had a non-contributory period before passing away. This adjustment acknowledges the continuity of service and provides financial relief to affected families.

The EPFO has also revised its approach to employment gaps concerning service continuity. Under the old regulation, even a brief employment gap, such as a weekend or holiday during job transitions, could disqualify families from receiving benefits. As a result, family members were not receiving the minimum EDLI benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh or the maximum death benefit of Rs 7 lakh due to the requirement of continuous service of one year not being fulfilled.

The recent adjustment in the EDLI death benefit by the EPFO addresses the issue of service continuity during employment gaps. As per the new rule, a break of up to two months between two periods of employment will be recognized as continuous service, guaranteeing qualification for increased quantum EDLI benefits.

Thereby securing eligibility for higher EDLI benefits. EPFO said, "The updated EDLI program strengthens the government's commitment to improving social security and employee welfare by filling important gaps and providing coverage in previously unqualified situations, ensuring that the families of departed EPF members get the money they require."

During the fiscal year 2024-2025, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) declared that EPF members' accounts would receive an annual interest rate of 8.25% on their EPF savings. The Government of India will announce the official interest rate through a notification, following which EPFO will credit the rate to the subscribers' accounts.

