PAN-Aadhaar linking not compulsory for people in THESE states

In a big respite to lakhs of PAN cardholders in the country, the Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking till June 30.

"In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions. Notification to this effect is being issued separately," said a circular by the I-T department.

However, there are certain categories of people who need not link their Aadhaar with PAN.

Who does not need to link PAN with Aadhaar?

Natives of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya

Aged eighty years or more

Not Indian citizen as per the Income Tax Act 1961

As per the Income Tax administration, anyone who falls into one of the above-mentioned categories and voluntarily wishes to link their Aadhaar with PAN can do so.

The Income-tax Department of India introduced the idea of linking Aadhaar cards with PAN cards to combat the problem of duplication of PAN cards.

Earlier, the I-T department said that there were several cases where one person had multiple PANs, or where one PAN number was allotted to multiple individuals. This, the tax department said, resulted in inaccuracies in the tax collection process.

Also Read: PAN Aadhaar Linking Date Extend: Date for linking PAN and Aadhaar extended to June 30; all details here