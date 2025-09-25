Using Paytm? Win gold coin rewards for digital transactions ahead of festive season

Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited) has launched a new gold coin rewards feature for all transactions made via its platform, including Scan & Pay, online purchases, money transfers, recharges, bill payments, and recurring payments. All payment modes—UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and net banking—are eligible, with credit card and RuPay credit card payments through UPI earning double gold coins.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday (September 25).

The announcement says users earn gold coins worth 1% of the transaction value." Practically, spending ₹10,000 earns 100 gold coins, and redeeming 1,500 coins requires a total spend of ₹1.5 lakh, translating to an effective cashback of 0.01%, or ₹15 in gold per ₹1.5 lakh spent.

The initiative is strategically timed for the festive season, traditionally a period of heightened gold demand in India. "The company said the initiative comes ahead of the festive season, a period when demand for gold traditionally rises in India." "Paytm highlighted that the feature allows users to gradually accumulate digital gold and can channel GST-driven savings into long-term assets."

The offering allows users to convert coins into digital gold, and the company suggests this aligns with Indian households’ savings patterns. Recent app updates from Paytm also include reminders for recurring expenses, monthly spend summaries, personalised UPI IDs, downloadable UPI statements, and consolidated views of UPI-linked bank accounts.

"The company stated that the launch aligns with broader government initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and GST reforms, which aim to simplify compliance and support household and business savings."

Paytm frames the gold coin rewards and related digital features as a step toward supporting national priorities in digital finance and savings optimisation. The company positions these changes as enhancements for both individuals and businesses to leverage digital payments more efficiently within the evolving regulatory landscape.