Razorpay integrates Apple Pay to boost international transactions for Indian merchants

Razorpay, a leading fintech company based in Bengaluru, has integrated Apple Pay as a payment method to support foreign transactions for Indian merchants. Claiming to be the first online payment aggregator in India to offer Apple Pay for cross-border payments, Razorpay aims to position Indian exporters on equal footing with global competitors by facilitating faster, more secure, and seamless international growth.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The move is expected to provide significant benefits to Indian brands seeking to expand their presence in international markets, particularly as global e-commerce faces challenges surrounding high cart abandonment rates and low trust in unfamiliar payment systems.

Razorpay has announced that its Apple Pay solution is already being utilised by prominent Indian brands, including Mokobara, Akasa Air, Pernia’s Pop Up Shop, Sabyasachi, Nish Hair, and House of Masaba. This allows these brands to offer Apple Pay as a payment option for international customers, catering to evolving digital payment preferences in major export markets.

The integration comes at a time when global e-commerce is grappling with significant cart abandonment rates. Recent industry studies indicate that the worldwide average cart abandonment rate has reached 70.19%, with the Asia-Pacific region—critical for Indian exporters—experiencing rates as high as 87% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Razorpay’s adoption of Apple Pay directly addresses the lack of familiar, trusted checkout options for international consumers, a factor long linked to revenue loss for Indian exporters.

Advertisement

Apple Pay boasts over 500 million users globally and more than 90% merchant acceptance in the United States. By integrating this widely trusted payment method, Razorpay seeks to attract a broader segment of international buyers who already favour Apple Pay’s convenience and security. Early pilot results reported by Razorpay reveal a 58% increase in conversion rates, a 45% faster checkout, and a 12% rise in average order value among Apple Pay users, underscoring the practical impact of the solution.

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Kumar, managing director and co-founder of Razorpay, stated: "As Indian businesses scale across borders, this launch ensures they have every advantage to win global customers’ trust, reduce friction, and accelerate growth."

Razorpay emphasises the simplicity and security of Apple Pay transactions: "Through Apple Pay, customers can now complete their purchases with a single click using biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID), with no CVV, OTP, or manual card entry required." This feature is expected to streamline the checkout process for international customers further, reducing steps and minimising transaction abandonment.

Advertisement

The company’s international ambitions are reflected in its recent expansion into Singapore, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Malaysia-based fintech firm Curlec in February 2022 and the launch of its first international payment gateway, Curlec, in July 2023. Singaporean businesses now have access to Razorpay’s payment gateway and cross-border transaction solutions, signalling the company’s strategic focus on the Southeast Asian market.