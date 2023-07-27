PM Kisan 14th installment to be declared today: All details about how to check eligibility here

The Centre is all set to release the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) on Thursday, which is meant for small and marginal farmers. PM Narendra Modi will release the installment to over 8.5 crore farmers and interact with them on July 27, 2023, in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) is a central initiative that gives financial support of up to Rs 6,000 per year to landholding farmers and their families. The initiative was announced by Piyush Goyal during the 2019 Interim Union Budget on February 1, 2019. Under the scheme, the Centre takes the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries.

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names, are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

How to check payment

The Centre has said that the payment of upcoming 14th installment under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be done in Aadhaar and NPCI-linked bank account.

For the NPCI-linked bank account, beneficiaries can go to the local post office and open a new (DBT Enabled) account in the India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) in order to receive the next installment.

The beneficiaries should complete their eKYC in order to receive the benefits of the 14th payment.

The beneficiary can independently verify eKYC by using the OTP that was sent to their registered Aadhaar mobile number and is also mentioned on the PM-Kisan portal.

Beneficiaries can download the PMKISAN GOI App and login with their Aadhaar mobile number to check details.

Application process

Log into PM Kisan website, and look for Farmer’s corner.

Click on New Farmer Registration and enter your Aadhaar number and fill the captcha

Enter details such as state, district, sub-district, block and village and click on Get report.

How to check eligibility for PM Kisan 14th instalment

1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in

2. Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

3. Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

4. Click on ‘Get Data’

5. One can check the status of the installment will be displayed

