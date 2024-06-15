PM Kisan 17th installment: How to check beneficiary status online, complete KYC formalities

In a bid to boost the agriculture sector, the NDA government launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana in 2018. The scheme is a Centre-backed scheme designed to offer financial support to all landholding farmer families across the nation. This assistance aims to address their agricultural and allied activity-related needs, as well as domestic requirements. Under the PM-KISAN initiative, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months, amounting to an annual total of Rs 6,000.

The government has released 16 instalments so far. PM Narendra Modi, after taking charge as the head of the government for the third time, declared the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan benefit of around Rs 20, 000 crore which will reach 9.3 crore farmers. The funds will be released soon.

"Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come," PM Modi said in a statement.

Checking PM Kisan beneficiary status online

> Go to the Official PM Kisan Website.

> Visit the Beneficiary Status Page.

> Click on Beneficiary Status

> Enter details of Aadhaar Number or Account Number.

> Click on Get Data

> View Beneficiary Status.

> Check for Payment Status.

When the system processes your request and checks the PM Kisan database, your beneficiary status will be displayed on the screen.

e-KYC formalities

Before releasing the funds, the Centre had asked about farmers to complete their e-KYC as soon as possible to receive the 17th and upcoming instalments without hassle.

According to the website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC."



The PM-Kisan Yojana offers two convenient methods for farmers to complete their e-KYC (electronic-Know Your Customer).

OTP-Based e-KYC:

> Go to the official PM-Kisan Yojana website (https://pmkisan.gov.in/).

> Look for Farmers Corner section and click on e-KYC option.

> Enter your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number.

> With verification, an OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to your mobile number.

> Enter the OTP to complete the e-KYC process.

Biometric Authentication e-KYC:

> Visit your nearest Common Service Center or State Seva Kendra.

> Meet the CSC operator and ask him to complete PM-Kisan e-KYC.

> Give Aadhaar card and registered mobile number for verification.

> The CSC operator will do the needful and complete the biometric authentication by scanning fingerprint or iris.

> Upon successful authentication, your e-KYC will be completed.



