PM Kisan Yojana: 19th instalment will be issued on this day; check eligibility, eKYC Process, beneficiary list

The upcoming instalment of financial assistance through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme will be issued by the Centre on February 24, 2025, to eligible farmer households, as indicated on the PM Kisan website. The 19th instalment of PM Kisan is scheduled to be distributed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhagalpur in Bihar.

The scheme has benefited over 110 million farmers through 18 installments, with 9.58 crore farmers receiving benefits in the most recent installment. On October 5, 2024, in Washim, Maharashtra, the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was unveiled by Prime Minister Modi.

The scheme

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, land-holding farmer families will receive an income support of Rs 6,000 per year, distributed in three equal installments. Each instalment of Rs. 2,000 will be given every 4 months directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. The eligible family members include the husband, wife, and minor children.

Payment Process

The funds will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

eKYC Requirement

It is mandatory for PM Kisan registered Farmers to complete eKYC. OTP-based eKYC can be done on the PMKISAN portal, or individuals can visit their nearest Common Service Centres for Biometric-based eKYC verification.

There are three modes of eKYC available to farmers in the PM Kisan scheme:

OTP-based e-KYC (accessible through the PM-Kisan Portal and Mobile App)

Biometric based e-KYC (available at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendra (SSKs))

Face authentication-based e-KYC (available on the PM Kisan Mobile App used by millions of farmers)

As stated on the PM Kisan website, eKYC is mandatory for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC can be accessed on the PM Kisan Portal or by contacting the nearest CSC centres for Biometric based eKYC.

Beneficiary Status

Checking Beneficiary Status for Farmers

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan Website.

Step 2: Access the Beneficiary Status Page.

Step 3: Click on "Beneficiary Status".

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar Number or Account Number.

Step 5: Click on "Get Data".

Step 6: View your Beneficiary Status.

Step 7: Check your Payment Status.

Your beneficiary status will be displayed on the screen after the system processes your request and verifies the PM Kisan database for your details.

Who are ineligible for this scheme?

The scheme does not extend to beneficiaries from higher economic backgrounds, including:

Institutional land holders

Farmer families falling into the categories of former or present holders of constitutional posts, former or present Ministers/State Ministers, former or present Members of Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha/State Legislative Assemblies/State Legislative Councils, former or present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former or present Chairpersons of District Panchayats

Serving or retired officers and employees of Central/State Government Ministries/Offices/Departments, its field units, Central or State PSEs, Attached offices/Autonomous Institutions under the Government, as well as regular employees of Local Bodies (excluding Multi Tasking Staff/ Class IV/Group D employees)

Superannuated/retired pensioners receiving a monthly pension of Rs.10,000 or more.

All individuals in the aforementioned category who did not include Multi Tasking Staff / Class IV/Group D employees;

Those who have paid Income Tax in the previous assessment year.

How ineligible farmers can surrender benefits of PM Kisan?

Step 1: Visit PM Kisan website (https://pmkisan.gov.in/)

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘voluntary surrender of pm-kisan benefits’ tab

Step 3: Enter Registration number, captcha code and click on Get OTP.

(OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar Registered Mobile Number.)

Step 4: Once you enter OTP, it will display the total installment received.

Step 5: Click ‘Yes’ on DO you wish to surrender your PM Kisan Benefit and enter OTP

Your account will no longer receive benefits once you click on Yes.

After surrendering from the PM-Kisan scheme, you will not be able to receive any further PM-KISAN cash benefits. You will also not be able to register again for the PM-KISAN scheme.