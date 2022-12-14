Provident fund money transfer: What is Annexure K and why do you need it? 

If you want to transfer your provident fund amount from an exempted to an unexempted establishment, you will need to fill the Annexure K to get the process done. Annexure K is an Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) document that provides the members' basic information. It covers accountholder’s total accumulations (till last employment) with interest, service history, date of joining and date of exit. Besides, it also has employment details including past and present Member ID.

Annexure K can be downloaded through the unified member portal.

Details needed to transfer PF money

As per the EPFO portal, the applicant must share the month-wise amount of the employee share of contribution of the EPFO member.

Secondly, he should share the tax deducted at source, popularly known as TDS.

Thirdly, entire details of month-wise contribution of previous years and all subsequent previous years must be shared through Annexure K.

Fourthly, opening and closing balance along with in-between withdrawals.

Lastly, the applicant will have to share the details separately for taxable and non-taxable part.

EPFO is one of the largest social security organizations in the world in terms of number of clienteles along with the volume of financial transactions undertaken. Till 2019-20, it had 24.77 crore registered accounts as per its Annual Report 2019-20.

How to download Annexure K form

Employees or EPFO members can now get their PF annexure K form online through the Universal Account Number (UAN).

Applicants should visit the EPFO website and use UAN number and password to login.

Click Download Annexure K under Online Services in the navigation bar.

The applicants can view all PF Transfer claims that have been made earlier in one place. You can download Annexure K form by simply clicking the download icon.