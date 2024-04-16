Seeking loan from banks, SFBs? RBI asks banks, REs to mention all charges in Key Fact Statement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all banks and regulated entities that it cannot levy additional fees on loans that are not previously disclosed in the Key Fact Statement (KFS). It said that from October 1, 2024, banks will be bound by the terms of the loan indicated in the Key Fact Statement (KFS) if the borrower agrees to them.

This initiative strives to boost transparency and empower borrowers to make informed financial choices. This will help borrowers take an informed view before executing a loan document, retail and MSME term loans, as per the RBI. Credit card receivables are exempted from the same.

The above instructions are issued under sections 21, 35A and 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, sections 45JA, 45L and 45M of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and sections 30A and 32 of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987.

"As announced in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated February 8, 2024, it has been decided to harmonize the instructions on the subject. This is being done in order to enhance transparency and reduce information asymmetry on financial products being offered by different regulated entities, thereby empowering borrowers for making an informed financial decision. The harmonised instructions shall be applicable in cases of all retail and MSME term loan products extended by all regulated entities (REs)," the central bank said.

“REs shall put in place the necessary systems and processes to implement the above guidelines at the earliest. In any case, all new retail and MSME term loans sanctioned on or after October 1, 2024, including fresh loans to existing customers, shall comply with the above guidelines in letter and spirit without any exception,” the notification further said.

What are Key Facts?

As per RBI, Key Facts of a loan agreement between an RE/a group of REs and a borrower are legally significant and deterministic facts that satisfy basic information required to assist the borrower in taking an informed financial decision.

What is a Key Facts Statement?

As per RBI, Key Facts Statement (KFS) is a statement of key facts of a loan agreement, in simple and easier to understand language, provided to the borrower in a standardised format.

What is the Annual Percentage Rate?

The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is the annual cost of credit to the borrower, which includes interest rate and all other charges associated with the credit

facility.

What is an Equated Periodic Instalment?

The Equated Periodic Instalment (EPI) is an equated or fixed amount of repayments, consisting of both the principal and interest components, to be paid by a borrower towards repayment of a loan at periodic intervals for a fixed number of such intervals; and which result in complete amortisation of the loan.

EPIs at monthly intervals are called EMIs.



The RBI said:

1. REs shall provide a KFS to all prospective borrowers to help them take an informed view before executing the loan contract, as per the standardised format.

2. The KFS shall be written in a language understood by such borrowers. Contents of KFS shall be explained to the borrower and an acknowledgement shall be obtained that he/she has understood the same.

3. The KFS shall be provided with a unique proposal number and shall have a validity period of at least three working days for loans having tenor of seven days or more, and a validity period of one working day for loans having tenor of less than seven days.

4. Validity period refers to the period available to the borrower, after being provided the KFS by the RE, to agree to the terms of the loan. The RE shall be bound by the terms of the loan indicated in the KFS, if agreed to by the borrower during the validity period.

5. The KFS shall also include a computation sheet of annual percentage rate (APR), and the amortisation schedule of the loan over the loan tenor. APR will include all charges which are levied by the RE.

6. Charges recovered from the borrowers by the REs on behalf of third-party service providers on actual basis, such as insurance charges, legal charges etc., shall also form part of the APR and shall be disclosed separately.

7. In all cases wherever the RE is involved in recovering such charges, the receipts and related documents shall be provided to the borrower for each payment, within a reasonable time.

8. Any fees, charges, etc. which are not mentioned in the KFS, cannot be charged by the REs to the borrower at any stage during the term of the loan, without explicit consent of the borrower.

9. The KFS shall also be included as a summary box to be exhibited as part of the loan agreement.