Torrent Gas slashes CNG and PNG prices following PNGRB pipeline tariff overhaul

Torrent Gas has announced a significant reduction in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) across its operational areas, offering fresh relief to households and vehicle owners. The company has cut CNG prices by up to ₹3.50 per kg and domestic PNG prices by up to ₹2 per standard cubic metre (scm), following the implementation of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) unified pipeline tariff from January 1, 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to Torrent Gas, the revised pricing makes CNG up to 43 per cent cheaper than petrol, strengthening its appeal as a cost-effective and cleaner alternative fuel. The company said the price cut would directly ease household budgets by lowering cooking fuel expenses while also reducing running costs for CNG vehicle owners in both passenger and commercial segments.

The reduction stems from PNGRB’s landmark decision to rationalise gas transportation charges. Under the new framework, three tariff zones have been collapsed into two, with a uniform Zone-1 tariff of ₹54 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), excluding taxes, for domestic PNG and CNG used in transport. This move has substantially lowered transportation costs for city gas distribution (CGD) companies, enabling them to pass on the benefits to end consumers.

Advertisement

Torrent Gas said it has consistently prioritised transferring cost advantages to customers whenever possible. The company currently operates 526 CNG stations and has provided piped gas connections to over 2 lakh households across 34 districts, underscoring its growing footprint in India’s CGD network.

Following Torrent Gas, Adani Total Gas — a joint venture between the Adani Group and France’s TotalEnergies — also announced cuts in CNG and domestic PNG prices of up to ₹4 across several markets. The move, reported by PTI, aligns with PNGRB’s tariff overhaul aimed at streamlining input costs and boosting natural gas consumption.

Adani Total Gas outlined state-wise reductions, with CNG prices falling by ₹0.50–₹1.90 per kg in Gujarat and the Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra region, and by ₹1.40–₹2.55 per kg in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-NCR, northern Madhya Pradesh, and adjoining Uttar Pradesh. In central and eastern India, CNG prices have dropped by as much as ₹4.05 per kg. Domestic PNG prices across these regions have been reduced by ₹1.10 to ₹4 per scm.

Advertisement

Welcoming the reforms, Adani Total Gas Executive Director and CEO Suresh P Manglani said the simplified tariff structure would benefit millions of households and motorists while accelerating the adoption of cleaner fuels. The company operates in 53 geographical areas, serves over 1.2 million households, and runs nearly 1,100 CNG stations nationwide.

Other CGD players, including GAIL, Indraprastha Gas and Think Gas, have also announced price cuts, signalling a broader industry-wide transmission of PNGRB’s tariff reset to consumers.

(With PTI inputs)