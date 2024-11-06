scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
News
Union cabinet likely to approve new higher education loan policy: Sources

Feedback

Union cabinet likely to approve new higher education loan policy: Sources

As part of the scheme, recipients will benefit from a 3% interest subsidy aimed at making higher education more affordable

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
This initiative will offer loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for students pursuing education at domestic institutions. This initiative will offer loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for students pursuing education at domestic institutions.

In the latest, government sources have indicated that the Union Cabinet is likely to approve a groundbreaking new policy designed to enhance access to higher education loans. This initiative will offer loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for students pursuing education at domestic institutions.

As part of the scheme, recipients will benefit from a 3% interest subsidy aimed at making higher education more affordable. In order to provide a significant boost for students, the program will also provide e-vouchers for one lakh students each year.

The announcement of this initiative was first made in the Union Budget, highlighting the government's commitment to improving educational opportunities and supporting the aspirations of students across the country.

Further details on the policy's implementation are expected to be unveiled following the Cabinet's approval. 

Published on: Nov 06, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement