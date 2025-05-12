Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
personal finance
news
UPI faces another outage, users report payment failures on PhonePe, GPay, others

UPI faces another outage, users report payment failures on PhonePe, GPay, others

Users of popular apps, including PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm, reported failed transactions and delays in fund transfers. Downdetector showed a sharp spike in complaints starting early evening, indicating a widespread issue.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 12, 2025 9:12 PM IST
UPI faces another outage, users report payment failures on PhonePe, GPay, othersUsers on popular digital payment platforms facing transaction errors, causing significant disruptions for both customers and businesses.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services suffered a major disruption across India on Monday evening, marking the third such outage in less than a month. Users of popular apps including PhonePe, Google Pay, reported failed transactions and delays in fund transfers.

Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service outages, showed a sharp spike in complaints starting early evening, indicating a widespread issue. Social media was also inundated with user posts highlighting failed payments and app crashes, with many confirming that UPI services were either delayed or completely down.  

Advertisement

Related Articles

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has not released an official statement yet regarding the issues with India's UPI system. While the cause of the outage remains unclear, the repeated disruptions have raised concerns given UPI’s increasing role in India’s digital economy.

Downdetector has received over 500 reports, with the majority (80%) regarding fund transfers, followed by complaints about the application (20%) and payments (2%). 

Users who are frustrated by the situation have taken to social media platforms to share their experiences. Some have even found humor in the situation, sharing memes, videos, and opinions with the hashtag #UPIdown.

Advertisement

However, Paytm reported that its operations are running fine and there has been no disruptions in its operations.

The outage comes just weeks after UPI hit a record 18.30 billion transactions in March, recovering from a 5% decline in February. The total value of UPI transactions also surged to ₹24.77 lakh crore in March, up from ₹21.96 lakh crore the previous month.

Published on: May 12, 2025 8:33 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today