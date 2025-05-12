Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services suffered a major disruption across India on Monday evening, marking the third such outage in less than a month. Users of popular apps including PhonePe, Google Pay, reported failed transactions and delays in fund transfers.

Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service outages, showed a sharp spike in complaints starting early evening, indicating a widespread issue. Social media was also inundated with user posts highlighting failed payments and app crashes, with many confirming that UPI services were either delayed or completely down.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has not released an official statement yet regarding the issues with India's UPI system. While the cause of the outage remains unclear, the repeated disruptions have raised concerns given UPI’s increasing role in India’s digital economy.

Downdetector has received over 500 reports, with the majority (80%) regarding fund transfers, followed by complaints about the application (20%) and payments (2%).

UPI services are down in many parts of the country. People can’t make payments using Paytm, GPay, and other apps. This is happening too often now.



It’s always smart to carry some cash, UPI isn’t 100% reliable. — DealzTrendz (@dealztrendz) May 12, 2025

Users who are frustrated by the situation have taken to social media platforms to share their experiences. Some have even found humor in the situation, sharing memes, videos, and opinions with the hashtag #UPIdown.

UPI and SBI services are currently down. pic.twitter.com/eh4lfHI14z — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 12, 2025

UPI server down again?

Kya yeh monthly subscription hai kya? 😤📵@NPCI_NPCI please fix this — traders can’t survive on vibes alone.#UPIDown #Fintech #DigitalIndia #UPIDown — sandeep choudhary (@BitChoudhary) May 12, 2025

However, Paytm reported that its operations are running fine and there has been no disruptions in its operations.

The outage comes just weeks after UPI hit a record 18.30 billion transactions in March, recovering from a 5% decline in February. The total value of UPI transactions also surged to ₹24.77 lakh crore in March, up from ₹21.96 lakh crore the previous month.