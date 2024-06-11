scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
News
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee-led govt to implement 4% DA hike for state govt employees from April 1

Feedback

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee-led govt to implement 4% DA hike for state govt employees from April 1

DA Hike: Government workers will see the rise in DA from the month of April, not May, and it will be included in their July salary, as per a notification from the State Finance Department.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Dearness Allowance (DA) is an allowance given by the government to public sector employees and pensioners to adjust for the cost of living. Dearness Allowance (DA) is an allowance given by the government to public sector employees and pensioners to adjust for the cost of living.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on Tuesday announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 4 per cent for state government employees from April onwards, instead of May. The DA hike will take effect on April 1, 2024. 

Government workers will see the rise in DA from the month of April, not May, and it will be included in their July salary, as per a notification from the State Finance Department.

As per the notification, the DA hike will be applicable on government-aided educational institution employees, panchayat workers, municipal staff, and retired government employees and their families. The Governor has approved this decision after a thorough review.

Banerjee announced a 4% increase in DA in December 2023, which came into effect from January 1, 2024. The announcement, which the Chief Minister described as a Christmas Gift, was made ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

Later in February 2024, the state government again raised the DA by 4% for state government employees. The same will be effective from May 2024. This announcement was made during West Bengal's state budget session.

The state's budget also revealed an enhancement in financial assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme.

General category households will now receive Rs 1,000, while SC/ST households are set to receive Rs 1,200. Additionally, SC/ST women will be entitled to Rs 1,200, and others will receive Rs 1,000 under the Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme, effective from April 2024.

Published on: Jun 11, 2024, 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement