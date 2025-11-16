‘You’re sitting on a goldmine’: CA pushes under-40 investors toward disciplined path to ₹10 crore

Tax and finance expert CA Nitin Kaushik has urged young Indians — especially those under 40 — to recognise the “goldmine” of opportunity available to them in today’s economic landscape. In a widely shared post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik emphasised that India’s growth trajectory, expanding markets, and accelerating innovation cycle have created a rare window for long-term wealth building.

Kaushik highlighted that the combination of rising incomes and the country’s strong economic fundamentals gives young earners a powerful advantage — if they remain disciplined. “India’s growth phase is just beginning. The economy, markets, and innovation curve — all are working for you, not against you,” he wrote, urging individuals to take a steady, long-term approach instead of chasing quick gains.

Laying out a simple yet potent financial framework, Kaushik advised three key steps:

Save at least 50% of income,

Invest 70% of those savings into equities such as SIPs, index funds, or high-quality stocks, and

Stay consistent for 20 years.

He added that the mathematics of compounding alone is enough to transform one’s financial future. “Even a ₹1 lakh/month SIP at 12% CAGR becomes ₹10 crore+. That’s not a fantasy — that’s compounding quietly doing its magic,” he noted.

Kaushik also cautioned young investors against the illusion of needing to trade frequently or time the market. Instead, he advised them to trust the process and the long-term potential of India’s economic story. “You don’t need to trade every day. You just need to believe in India’s long game and stay invested,” he wrote.

As India continues to project strong growth over the next two decades, Kaushik’s message frames the current period as a defining opportunity for young Indians to build generational wealth — not through speculation, but through discipline, patience, and the power of compounding.