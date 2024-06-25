Zerodha introduces new feature on stock, ETF, indices analysis on Kite platform. Check details

Stock broking firm Zerodha has introduced a new feature, the Fundamentals widget, on its Kite platform designed to enhance investor experience. The Fundamentals widget, powered by Tijori, will provide investors with deep insights of stocks, Exchange-Traded Funds, and indices directly on the Kite app.

The new widget will give detailed access to key metrics such as valuations, revenue breakdown by products and geographies, financial summaries, peer comparisons, and shareholding patterns—all from a single dashboard.

The Fundamentals widget, a useful tool for users, is available on both the Kite web platform and the mobile app. To access the widget, users can either open the context menu on the Kite web platform or simply swipe up on the instrument name within the Kite mobile app.

Top features:

1. Overview tab

The tab will offer a snapshot of performance metrics like PE ratio, 52-week high/low, and comparative stock price charts against sectoral benchmarks. Besides, specialised indices will allow for comparisons in sectors, such as solar energy and polymers.

2. Revenue mix tab

Offers insights into how companies generate revenue across various products and geographic locations. This is crucial for geopolitical events, helping investors assess potential impacts on stock performance.

3. Events tab

Keeps users updated on corporate actions such as earnings releases, dividends, bonuses, and stock splits.

4. Financials tab

This would give detailed quarterly results, financial summaries, peer comparisons, and insights into shareholding patterns including pledged shares and ownership breakdowns among promoters, domestic, foreign, and retail investors.

5. ETF tab

For ETFs, the widget will show performance summaries, tracking differences, asset allocations, sectoral exposures, and comparative analyses based on fundamentals and historical performance.

Last week, the Zerodha app was hit by a technical glitch after traders said that their screen froze while placing orders. The glitch caused inconvenience to traders, with some being unable to access the platform for a brief period. Several users raised concerns over financial losses due to the platform's unresponsiveness.