'4 BHK for Rs 15 crore': Techie's search for a home in Noida echoes middle-class struggles

An engineer from Delhi NCR's post on sky-high prices of under-construction apartments in Noida struck a raw nerve with many aspiring homebuyers.

Kashish Chhibber, known as "Witty Engineer" on Instagram, shared his disbelief at the ₹15 crore price tag for a 4BHK apartment at the ATS Knightsbridge project in Noida Sector 124. "I'm forced to wonder who is buying these apartments. What work do they do?" he said. "No matter how many jobs I switch, no matter how much I trade or invest, will I ever be able to afford a 4BHK in this society?" he said in his post.

Chhibber's video sparked a discussion, with users expressing shock over the exorbitant prices. Many commented on the unaffordability of Noida's real estate for middle-class Indians.







One user wrote, "Any legit reason why people are buying 15Cr flats in Noida? For context with that money: you can buy a villa in Dubai, a 3BHK apartment in Singapore, or an apartment in a prime spot in Manhattan, New York."

Another added, "In 15 crores, one can buy a decent property along with the citizenship of the country, almost anywhere in Europe or the US. Real Estate is usually bought on 'herd value' rather than 'intrinsic value.'"

However, some defended the price, highlighting the project's luxury status. "It's not a normal project, it's a luxury project and hence the prices. The 3BHK is 6000 sqft. 6BHK is 10000 sqft. It will also have amenities like a dedicated concierge," commented one user.

Another chimed in, "15 crore? That too for a flat? With pollution and infrastructure issues? I'd rather buy a house or villa in a different location in India. Gosh, only if I had that much, I could do all the things I actually want to do, not just buy a home."

The viral post underscores the growing debate about real estate affordability in India.