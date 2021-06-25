Ahmedabad civic body extends property tax rebate deadline to July 15

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) standing committee on Thursday announced an extension in the deadline for advance rebate scheme for property tax payments to July 15.

According to this scheme, people who pay property taxes by July 15 can claim a rebate of 10 per cent.

The standing committee furthermore announced rent waivers for food van owners who operate from the Happy Street in Law Garden area of the city. This will prove to be a relief to vendors who suffered losses due to the lockdown last year.

The committee also approved the project to construct storm water drainage pipes for a budget of Rs 19 crore at Vastral. The committee also allocated Rs 1.53 crore to upgrade the pumping station at Shahwadi.

Separately, the civic standing committee trashed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) proposal to jack up property tax rates in India's financial capital by 14 per cent. Shiv Sena corporator Vishakha Raut moved a motion to 'record' the proposal to raise property tax.