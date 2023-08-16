Buying a home for the first time? Here’s a five-point checklist for you

Purchasing a home for the first time can be exciting yet daunting. The myriad considerations can be overwhelming, so having an essential checklist can significantly help simplify the process. This article will walk first-time homebuyers through the critical steps they need to take to make their big purchase.

First, you need to understand your financial health by considering your savings, income, debt, and credit score. A firm grasp of these factors will determine how much you can afford and what kind of mortgage you qualify for.

LC Mittal, Director of Motia Group, says, “When purchasing a property, the initial phase is creating a detailed budget. This may assist you to comprehend your budgetary limitations and steer towards looking for an investment property that fits within your budget. Calculate the total budget you have by taking into account your reserve funds, income, and expenditures. Determine how much you are prepared to shell out on purchasing a house, considering the deposit, monthly payments on the mortgage, taxes, insurance, and upkeep fees.”

Second, when purchasing a property, it is critical to have a financial cushion in place. Unanticipated expenses could arise, and having cash put aside both for any emergencies as well as home upkeep will assist you in negotiating these circumstances confidently.

Jetaish Gupta, Co-Founder and Director of Adore Group, says, “You must have a fund for emergencies as an additional savings account to handle unanticipated life catastrophes such as health crises, losing a job, or necessary repairs. Owning a property entails regular care and possible repairs. Having money set aside for these situations might help avoid financial hardship when problems arise. We normally advise keeping anywhere from three to six months of expenses for living in an emergency savings account.”

Third, now that you have a budget, identify the right location according to your lifestyle needs. Do you desire a peaceful suburb or a bustling city? Consider proximity to amenities like schools, grocery stores, and hospitals. Also, research the area’s property taxes, which can significantly impact your budget.

Subhash Goel, Director of Goel Ganga Developments, says, “When purchasing a place to call home, picking the ideal neighbourhood is critical since it affects your daily routine, travel, security, and overall contentment with the place you've purchased.”

Take into account your way of life choices and requirements. Also, consider considerations such as accessibility to friends and family and being close to gardens, recreational places, health clubs, retail malls, and entertainment opportunities.

“If you’re a parent or intend to have kids, investigate the calibre of nearby educational institutions, the range of extracurricular pursuits, and their standing in the community. Examine any proposed changes, construction projects, or zoning alterations that may impact the neighbourhood’s character or value of properties. Examine the region’s current real estate market patterns to determine the likelihood of property appreciation. Investigate the possibility for future expansion and development since this might affect the long-term value of your property,” says Goel.

Fourth, consider the type of house that fits your needs. Evaluate the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, yard size, garage space, and overall layout. Is there room for growth if you decide to expand your family? After identifying potential houses, hire a professional home inspector. They can uncover hidden problems that you might not see. Remember, it’s better to spend money on a quality inspection than to find costly repairs down the line.

Fifth, you must hire a realtor. They have very useful knowledge about the real estate market. Hence, they can guide you through the purchase process. They will negotiate deals on your behalf, saving you money and ensuring a smooth transaction.

Suren Goyal, Partner, RPS Group, says, “It is essential to comprehend the legal components of a real estate purchase to achieve an effortless and legally enforceable transaction. It is critical to thoroughly analyse and grasp all documentation related to the purchasing process. Keep paper and digital copies of every piece of signed paper for your records. Reading and comprehending legal paperwork allows you to make educated decisions while protecting your rights while buying a house. You must ensure you have complete knowledge of the paperwork and its ramifications. Hence, you should engage closely with your real estate professional, or you can perhaps consult a legal practitioner for guidance.”

In a nutshell, first-time home buying can be thrilling yet challenging. Making sound financial decisions, getting pre-approved, choosing the right location and home type, conducting a home inspection and enlisting a realtor's help are the essential steps on your checklist. By following these, you'll be on your way to owning your first home.

