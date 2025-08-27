DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: High-end homes in Delhi, bids open from Aug 26

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched its Premium Housing Scheme 2025, offering high-end apartments across some of Delhi’s most sought-after localities. For the first time, the entire process is being conducted through online e-auction, with registrations live on the SBI e-Auction portal and the DDA website.

Important Dates

Registration Opens: August 26, 2025 (11:00 AM) at eservices.dda.org.in

and dda.etender.sbi/SBI

Last Date for Registration: September 24, 2025 (6:00 PM)

Final Submission Deadline: September 26, 2025 (6:00 PM)

Auction Window: September 18–20, 2025

Locations & Apartment Types

Flats are being offered at Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Dwarka, Rohini, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, and Narela, across categories:

HIG (3BHK & 4BHK Premium Units) – 70–170+ sq. m. super built-up area

MIG (2BHK Units) – across Pitampura, Nand Nagri, Jahangirpuri

LIG & EHS Flats – in Rohini, Narela, and Dwarka

SFS Flats – at Shalimar Bagh & Rohini

Garages (Car & Scooter) – priced separately

Price range

HIG Flats: Rs 1.35 crore–Rs 2.9 crore (e.g., Vasant Kunj/Dwarka: Rs 1.6–2.54 crore)

MIG Flats: Rs 60 lakh–Rs 1.5 crore

LIG Flats: Rs 39–54 lakh

EHS Units: ~Rs 38.7 lakh

SFS Flats: Rs 90 lakh–Rs 1 crore+

Garages: Rs 3.1–43 lakh

Final price is set by highest e-auction bid, subject to reserve price.

Registration & EMD Amounts

Rs 20 lakh – HIG 4BHK

Rs 15 lakh – HIG 3BHK

Rs 10 lakh – MIG/2BHK

Refundable for unsuccessful applicants

Investment basics

A 3BHK flat in Dwarka under the DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025 illustrates how the process works. With a reserve price of Rs 1.6 crore, applicants must first deposit an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 15 lakh. Suppose the winning bid closes at Rs 1.75 crore—the buyer would need to pay 25% of the price, about Rs 43.75 lakh, within seven days of allotment, and the remaining Rs 1.31 crore within the next 90 days.

From an investment perspective, such a property is attractive. If rented at around Rs 50,000 per month, it delivers a rental yield of nearly 3.4% annually. Combined with Dwarka’s historical capital appreciation of 8–10% per year, buyers stand to gain both steady income and long-term value growth.

Overall, the DDA’s fully digital auction process makes acquiring premium homes across Delhi transparent, efficient, and appealing for both homeowners and investors.

How to Apply

Register Online – Create account on SBI e-Tender portal, complete KYC.

Pay Fees – Rs 2,500 processing fee + Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) via NEFT/RTGS by Sept 9.

Upload Documents – PAN, Aadhaar, photo & signature.

Final Submission – Confirm details and enter auction hall.

Bid Online – Track bids in real-time, place offers above reserve + increments.

Eligibility

Must be an Indian citizen (18+ years) with PAN.

Individual applicants only (no companies/trusts).

Joint applications allowed only with close family.

Garages available only to flat owners in same locality.

Payment Schedule

25% due within 7 days of allotment.

Remaining 75% within 60 days.

Extensions: +30 days (10% interest), up to +90 days with DDA approval (14% penal interest).

PwD Allottees: 25% upfront, balance via EMIs (up to 15 years, 10% interest), plus 5% rebate (max ₹1 lakh).

Possession & Conditions

Possession only after full payment & deed execution.

Flats offered strictly on “as is where is” basis; no alterations allowed.

Maintenance charges & RWA membership are mandatory.

Non-possession within 3 months → extra watch & ward charges.

False information or misuse (e.g., converting garages into shops) leads to cancellation & forfeiture.

DDA retains the right to accept/reject bids or withdraw flats.