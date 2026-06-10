DDA's mega e-auction fetches ₹1,321 cr, nearly three times reserve price; details here

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has generated ₹1,321.21 crore through the auction of 142 land and property assets across the national capital, with competitive bidding helping the authority realize nearly three times the cumulative reserve price.

According to a statement issued by the DDA on Wednesday, the total highest bid value achieved through the mega e-auction stood at ₹1,321.21 crore against a reserve price of ₹480.38 crore. This translated into a premium of around 175% over the aggregate reserve value.

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The auction attracted strong participation from investors, institutions and businesses, reflecting continued demand for land and real estate assets in Delhi.

"The e-auction achieved a total highest bid value of ₹1,321.21 crores against a cumulative reserve price of ₹480.38 crores, realising nearly three times the reserve value and generating a premium of approximately 175 per cent over the aggregate reserve price," the authority said.

The auction covered 142 properties and land parcels across Delhi, including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional plots, along with licence fee-based assets situated in various parts of the city.

DDA said the exercise was conducted through its digital platform, ensuring transparency, fair competition and efficient price discovery.

"Conducted through DDA's transparent and technology-enabled digital platform, the e-auction ensured fair competition and efficient price discovery while providing opportunities for a wide range of stakeholders," the statement said.

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The authority added that Lieutenant Governor G Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been focusing on transforming Delhi into a global city with an emphasis on sustainable investments, quality housing and restoring the capital's status as a financial hub.

Karkardooma Housing Scheme

Separately, the DDA has extended the deadline for booking flats under its Towering Heights Housing Scheme 2026 at East Delhi Hub in Karkardooma.

According to a circular issued by the Housing Coordination Branch on June 4, bookings under the scheme will now remain open until June 30, 2026. This marks the second extension granted by the authority after the previous deadline of May 31.

Launched on January 3 this year, the scheme follows a first-come, first-served model, with bookings having commenced on January 23. Initially, the booking window was scheduled to close on March 31 before being extended twice.

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The latest extension is intended to provide more time to both individual buyers and institutional agencies interested in bulk purchases of the available flats.

DDA said the additional booking period would help applicants who may not have been able to complete the process within the earlier timelines.

The Towering Heights project forms part of DDA's efforts to boost housing availability in East Delhi and strengthen the residential market in the region. The project has attracted interest from buyers looking for planned housing developments with modern amenities and connectivity to the wider Delhi-NCR.

The authority advised prospective buyers to complete their bookings at the earliest to avoid last-minute inconvenience. The extension is expected to generate renewed interest among homebuyers seeking government-backed residential projects in the capital.