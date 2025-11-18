Real estate growth momentum strong, sentiment index rises in Q3: Report

India’s real estate sector is forecast to maintain robust growth momentum, according to the ‘Real Estate Sentiment Index Q3 2025 (July–September)’ by Knight Frank–Naredco. The report highlights a rise in the Current Sentiment Score to 59 in Q3 2025 from 56 in the previous quarter, reflecting increased confidence among stakeholders. The Future Sentiment Score remained stable at 61, indicating sustained optimism regarding sector performance.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Residential markets are set for stable or increased new launches, as developers focus on higher-value properties and moderate lower-ticket supply. Residential sales are expected to strengthen, supported by anticipated interest rate reductions, subvention schemes, and buyer-focused incentives.

The office segment is projected to benefit from continued occupier demand and solid supply pipelines, with rents holding steady or rising due to restricted availability of Grade A space. The sector is further supported by expansion in global capability centres, IT-driven leasing, and growing demand for flexible office space.

Improved confidence stems from stable interest rates, benign inflation, and healthy domestic consumption, all of which continue to underpin growth.

Parveen Jain, President, NAREDCO, further added, “The Knight Frank NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index – Q3 2025 reflects steady confidence in India’s property market. Developers and investors remain optimistic, supported by stable demand, policy continuity, and healthy funding conditions. Premium housing and office spaces drive growth, signalling a balanced, resilient outlook for the sector in the coming months.”

Advertisement

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “The sustained optimism reflected in the Q3 Sentiment Index underscores the sector’s resilience and adaptability. Both current and future sentiment scores remain comfortably in the positive zone, reaffirming confidence in India’s economic stability and long-term growth story. Demand in the premium residential segment remains healthy, while the office market continues to demonstrate structural depth with strong leasing pipelines. Stable interest rates, easing inflation, and improved liquidity have reinforced overall sentiment. As we approach 2026, we expect the market to maintain steady momentum across asset classes.”