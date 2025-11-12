Business Today
Real estate sector sees $4.7 bn inflows in 2025, poised for 2nd highest annual inflow

Institutional investments in India's real estate sector reached $4.7 billion in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 10% year-on-year decline.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 12, 2025 11:22 AM IST
Real estate sector sees $4.7 bn inflows in 2025, poised for 2nd highest annual inflow Mumbai saw significant growth, and domestic participation now accounts for 48% of inflows.
SUMMARY
  • India's real estate sector saw USD 4.7 billion in institutional investment in the first three quarters of 2025, a 10% decrease from the previous year.
  • Mumbai led growth with a 300% increase in inflows, driven by strong interest in residential, office, and logistics sectors.
  • Foreign investors contributed 52% of India's real estate inflows, with significant investments from the US and Japan.

India's real estate sector attracted $4.7 billion in institutional investment during the first three quarters of 2025, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s India Capital Markets Q3 2025 report. The figure represents a 10% fall compared to the previous year, but the market is expected to conclude the year with a total between $6 and $6.5 billion, which would be the second-highest annual inflow on record. Investment activity across major cities showed varied performance, with Mumbai registering the highest growth in inflows at 300% over the period.

Related Articles

In Mumbai, institutional interest spanned multiple asset classes. The residential sector led with $377.6 million in inflows, supported by redevelopment projects. The office space segment followed with $339.71 million, benefiting from resilient occupancy levels and renewed leasing activity. Logistics and industrial assets attracted $269.3 million, while mixed-use commercial projects, including offices and hospitality, drew $155 million. Data centres accounted for $54.6 million, illustrating rising investor appetite for alternative segments. Foreign capital comprised 67% of Mumbai’s inflows, with United States investors contributing $500 million and Japanese investors $297 million; domestic investors provided the remaining $398 million.

Across India, domestic institutional participation has grown to account for 48% of inflows between January and September 2025, up from a smaller share in previous years; foreign investors made up the remaining 52%. This shift has helped stabilise the market despite international volatility. Office assets remained the primary choice, constituting 35% of inflows, followed by residential (26%), retail (12%), and logistics and industrial (9%). 

Published on: Nov 12, 2025 11:22 AM IST
