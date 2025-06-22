'Like extortion to rent': Bengaluru renter’s post sparks backlash against landlords

A viral Reddit post has put Bengaluru’s rental market under fire, with one frustrated tenant calling it “extortion” and sparking a wave of shared outrage among city renters.

Titled “Bangalore flat owners rental rules: now I understand why everyone wants to buy a flat,” the post detailed the author’s recent relocation nightmare — a move within the city that quickly turned into a financial and emotional burden due to a landlord’s rigid rules and demands.

“Renting a flat here feels like extortion,” the user wrote, highlighting how supposed routine moves are weaponized by landlords through unreasonable clauses and fees.

The flashpoint: Bengaluru’s notorious six-month security deposit system. The poster claimed they were forced to pay the hefty sum upfront, alongside advance rent, only to face uncertainty about getting it back. On vacating, they said landlords often hold back large portions of the deposit, citing vague issues like “wear and tear” or claiming the home needs “full renovation.”

The post struck a chord. Replies flooded in from renters across the city, sharing tales of similar mistreatment. One user said their landlord charged them to repaint the entire apartment because sticky notes left faint marks on a wall. Others accused property owners of pocketing deposits to cover long-overdue repairs they should have handled themselves.

Beyond finances, many users spoke of the psychological stress tied to renting. “Owning a home is mental peace,” one wrote, echoing a growing sentiment that the city’s rental rules are driving people to consider ownership earlier than planned — even for short stays.

Once seen as a flexible, cost-effective option, renting in Bengaluru is increasingly viewed as a high-risk, high-friction experience.