Narayana Murthy’s new address: A luxury ₹50 crore flat in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has reportedly made a jaw-dropping splash in Bengaluru’s real estate market, snapping up a second flat in the ultra-luxurious Kingfisher Towers for a staggering ₹50 crore.

The 16th-floor residence, according to a Times of India report, is about 8,400-square-foot with four bedrooms and five dedicated parking spaces.

Related Articles

The deal, at ₹59,500 per square foot, sets a record for residential prices in the city, the report claimed. BT could not independently verify the report. Kingfisher Towers, built on the former estate of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, boasts just 81 bespoke apartments spread across 34 stories. Each unit is the pinnacle of exclusivity, nestled in the heart of Bengaluru.

The said flat, sold by a Mumbai-based businessman, marks one of the rare resale transactions in the tightly held complex.

This isn’t Murthy’s first move into Kingfisher Towers. Four years ago, his wife, Sudha Murty, purchased a flat on the 23rd floor for ₹29 crore. Other notable residents include Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Rana George, son of Karnataka energy minister KJ George, who bought a flat for ₹35 crore. Kingfisher Towers’ history of marquee buyers cements its reputation as a playground for India’s elite.

Kingfisher Towers has come a long way since its launch in 2010, when apartments sold for ₹22,000 per square foot. Now, they command more than double, driven by Bengaluru’s booming appeal and the scarcity of properties in such high-demand locations.